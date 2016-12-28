Night Song on NYE: Savoir Adore

Pop-rock duo Savoir Adore have a lot to be celebrating in 2016. They released their first full-length in four years, The Love That Remains, and a new lineup. Lauren Zetter, previously of Panama Wedding, replaced longtime member Deidre Munro in 2014. They will be performing a special New Year’s Eve show on Dec. 31 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. Accompanying them will be Luxxury and Paperwhite and DJ sets by Panama Wedding and Juan McLean. They are also expecting some possible surprise guests as well as their annual champagne toast and a one-hour open bar.