Nothin’s More Than They Got: The Falling Birds

The Falling Birds are a duo best known for their stripped down approach to rock ‘n’ roll. Stephen Artemis and Dave Alan met in 2011 in New York City and played their first show on the Lower East Side and then continued to play shows throughout New York for the next few years. In 2015, the guys released their first EP, ‘Til We All Fall Down, and gained a lot of popularity when their music was shared on social media. The duo will be releasing their second EP, What Is There To Talk About, in February 2017. They will be performing at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ on Dec. 29 and Connie’s Ric Rac in Philadelphia on Jan. 13.