Interviews

Calling All Unsigned Bands and Artists!

—by , January 4, 2017

Do you want to be featured by The Aquarian Weekly? Send an email to press@theaquarian.com for your submission!

    reader responses

  1. Hauling from the Asbury Park scene 5 years ago, we have making our own brand of music sound that mixes country, gypsy, into a carnivalesque punk sound. We’ve opened for bands suck bands like Voodoo Glow Skulls, Floggin Molly, Gogol Bordello, so why not give us a chance!

    The Carnival of Shadows on 12/23/2016 at 10:37 AM 

  2. After rocking out the Jersey crowds for 10+ years, its time we get some love from the media….

    Jersey Drive on 12/21/2016 at 11:31 PM 

add a comment

+ indicates a required field

New Issue

January 4, 2016

John Legend: Living In La La Land

Recent Articles

Goings-On

Win Stuff


Site designed by Subjective Designs | Powered by WordPress | Content © 1969-2017 Arts Weekly, Inc. All Rights Reserved.