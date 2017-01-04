North Jersey Notes: Rachel Lorin, Comb The Desert, CausticAudio, and more

RACHEL LORIN—New York City, NY

One of the artists that I’ve been keeping an eye on recently is a singer named Rachel Lorin. She must’ve friended me a while back, but I only recently noticed her as a singer after seeing some video footage of her singing while she opened for Sebastian Bach up at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY. Yes, she’s very easy on the eyes, guys, but what really caught my attention was the strength of her voice. I was blown away after hearing her lay down the Whitesnake classic “In the Still of the Night.” I had to hear more. So, I checked out her ReverbNation page, Reverbnation.com/RachelLorin, where I got to hear some original material like “It’s In Me,” “I Hate You,” “Play With Fire” and “Congratulations,” and I don’t think Rachel will be unsigned for long. Her voice is no joke. I guess now, she just needs to be in front of the right audience.

According to her bio, Rachel Lorin is a singer, songwriter, actress and model, who originally hails from Atlanta, GA, but now calls NYC home. Rachel performs regularly at various venues around NYC and stretches herself across the U.S. She started her career at the age of 12 when she was chosen from a group of several thousand kids to sing the national anthem at the U.S. Open in Flushing, NY. From there she catapulted to become the youngest cast member in the world premiere of Disney’s High School Musical 1 and 2 stage productions. In 2012, Rachel starred on The Next Big Thing NY, a reality TV show based on the careers of young singers. The show aired nationally on both Oxygen and the E! Network in the U.S., as well as on various networks around the globe. The highly successful show helped launch Rachel’s ever-growing international fan base. The style of her music blends rock with a bit of a European pop. When it comes to performing, her shows vary from stripped down acoustic vocal performances to explosive choreographed stage shows. Rachel has publicly worked and co-written with the likes of Pat Gasperini of Pound, Four By Fate and Flywheel, multi-Grammy-winning producer Earl Cohen, and Tony Harnell, lead singer of the rock band TNT and formerly of Skid Row, just to name a few. She started her music career as a pop/dance artist as she is an avid dancer but has moved over to her true love: rock! Rachel has a large multi-octave voice and enjoys writing and performing music that allows her to showcase her range and versatility. She is currently working on new music incorporating her new sound with her band featuring guitarists Jaster Leon, Angelo Fariello, bassist Percy Trayanov and J Bomb on drums.

Though Rachel’s modeling and acting career was successful and she’s appeared in numerous national commercials, runway work, and print ads, as well as starring in a couple of films, she’s decided to put it all aside to focus on her passion: music. Keep an eye out for Rachel Lorin in 2017. To find out where she’s playing next or to learn more about her, visit RachelLorinMusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud Mike Bell from the band Pat Llewellyn & The Parade has another band called Comb The Desert, and they’re playing with the legendary hardcore punk band Madball over at The Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ tonight (1/4) with Wisdom In Chains and Fury Within. Comb The Desert scored the local main support slot for this show, so this is pretty big for them. For more on Comb The Desert, visit CombTheDesert.bandcamp.com.

My brother Scotty O’Ferrall and his band CausticAudio has finally released their new CD, Tales from the Moldy Bunker, which can be streamed on Spotify, iHeart Radio and YouTube, and can be purchased on iTunes and at the band’s live shows. To coincide with the Caustic ones’ CD release, the band released a lyric video for their single “Slip In The Rain,” a great song! To find out where CausticAudio is playing next or for more on their new CD, Tales from the Moldy Bunker, visit Facebook.com/CausticAudiomusic.

And finally, my bud Danny LaVarco from the band Ender just reached out to me to let me know that Ender has been added to a pretty sick show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on February 19. Ender will be sharing the stage with hedPE and Motograter along with my bros from Seas Of Wake, Among Us, Know Your Enemy and Throat. This is set to be a killer night of punch-you-in-the-face metal. For more info on this show or tickets, visit Facebook.com/EnderMetalNJ.

If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you're performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

1/4—MADBALL/Wisdom In Chains/Comb the Desert/Fury Within—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/6—Vextion/Lower The Veil/Ropetree/Panzie*–The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

1/6—Chevonne and The Fuzz/Strive/Lunatic Fringe—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/7—Deadkick/Electric Puke/Inari One/Shattered Skin—Championship Bar and Music Club, Trenton, NJ

1/7—The Sacred/Sweet Eureka/Creem Circus/PRIMADONNAZ—TUSK, Philadelphia, PA

1/8—Ill Roc Soldiers Featuring White Owl,Diggy , Skriptkeeper and More/Goretex, Darkside NYC/Robots and Monsters/Silence Equals Death/The Ice Cold Killers/Vaureen/Sally May/War Story/Examine/Maniac Rise/Nothing Is Over—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

1/11—Voidless/Cold-Blooded Capitol/Definition Of Anxiety/Obsidian—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/13—Bound By Substance/ CHARETTA/Jackson James/Streepthroat—The Gramercy Theatre, NYC

1/14—Negative Sky—Whiskey Tango, Philadelphia, PA

1/14—40 Below Summer/Incognito Theory/Empire Fallen/Seas of Wake/Ghost For Heroes/Among Us/Corevalay—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/14—Attacker CD Release Party/Power Theory/Legion/The Steve Bello Band—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/14—The Vaughns/Will Wood and the Tapeworms/Experiment 34—Asbury Yacht Club, Asbury Park, NJ

1/15—Rahway/The Mylars/PJ Farley—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

2/3—Dirkschneider/Midnite Hellion—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/4—Jaded Past—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

2/7—Mirror Eyes/Brigades—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/19—hedPE/Motograter/Ender/Seas of Wake/Among Us/Know Your Enemy/Throat—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ