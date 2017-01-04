Columns
The Top 10 Albums Of 2016, According To ‘The Aquarian Weekly’ Writers

Giorgio Mustica

  1. Trees Of Eternity/Hour Of The Nightingale/Svart
  2. David Bowie/Blackstar/ISO
  3. JoJo/Mad Love./Atlantic
  4. BABYMETAL/Metal Resistance/earMUSIC, RAL, Sony Music Entertainment
  5. Katatonia/The Fall Of Hearts/Peaceville
  6. Evergrey/The Storm Within/AFM
  7. Insomnium/Winter’s Gate/Century Media
  8. Tarja/The Shadow Self/earMUSIC
  9. Solution .45/Nightmares In The Waking State: Part II/AFM
  10. Deftones/Gore/Reprise

 

Bryan Reesman

  • Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein/Stranger Things Soundtrack Vol. 1/Lakeshore
  • Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein/Stranger Things Soundtrack Vol. 2/Lakeshore
  • Jean-Michel Jarre/Oxygène 3/Columbia, Sony Music Eu
  • Sully Erna/Hometown Life/Bmg
  • Robert Rich/What We Left Behind/Soundscape Productions
  • Wolf Hoffmann/Headbangers Symphony/Nuclear Blast
  • Lee Aaron/Fire And Gasoline/Big Sister
  • Uni Ika Ai/Keeping A Golden Bullseye In The Corner Of My Mind/Zen Squid
  • Donny Mccaslin/Beyond Now/Motema Music
  1. Mark Korven/The Witch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/A24, Milan

 

Robert Gluck

  1. Russian Circles/Guidance/Sargent House
  2. Gojira/Magma/Roadrunner
  3. Car Seat Headrest/Teens of Denial/Matador
  4. Kvelertak/Nattesferd/Roadrunner
  5. Zakk Wylde/Book of Shadows II/Entertainment One Music
  6. Parquet Courts/Human Performance/Rough Trade
  7. Deftones/Gore/Reprise
  8. Anciients/Voice of the Void/Season of Mist
  9. Barishi/Blood From the Lion’s Mouth/Season of Mist
  10. Bon Iver/22, A Million/Jagjaguwar

 

Rachael Ciccone

  1. Jon Bellion/The Human Condition/Visionary, Capitol
  2. Issues/Headspace/Rise
  3. Panic! At The Disco/Death Of A Bachelor/Fueled By Ramen
  4. Wet/Don’t You/Columbia
  5. blink-182/California/BMG
  6. The Weeknd/Starboy/XO, Republic
  7. Pierce The Veil/Misadventures/Fearless
  8. Drake/Views/Young Money, Cash Money, Republic
  9. The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware Of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
  10. Kanye West/The Life Of Pablo/GOOD, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella

 

Ryan McGrath

  1. You Blew It!/Abendrot/Triple Crown
  2. Beach Slang/A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings/Polyvinyl Record Co.
  3. Pup/The Dream Is Over/SideOne Dummy
  4. Culture Abuse/Peach/6131
  5. Against Me!/Shape Shift With Me/Total Treble Music
  6. Pinegrove/Cardinal/Run For Cover
  7. The Hotelier/Goodness/Tiny Engines
  8. Garrett Klahn (of Texas Is The Reason)/Garrett Klahn/Rise
  9. Descendents/Hypercaffium Spazzinate/Epitaph
  10. Jimmy Eat World/Integrity Blues/RCA

Honorable Mentions:

  1. American Football/LP2/Polyvinyl Record Co.
  2. Taking Back Sunday/Tidal Wave/Hopeless
  3. Thrice/To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere/Vagrant
  4. Fury/Paramount/Triple B
  5. Two Tongues/Two/Equal Vision
  6. Modern Baseball/Holy Ghost/Run For Cover
  7. The Bouncing Souls/Simplicity/Ris
  8. Balance and Composure/Light We Made/Vagrant
  9. Safe To Say/Down In The Dark/SideOne Dummy
  10. True Love/Heaven’s Too Good for Us/Bridge Nine

Top Demos, EPs, etc.

  1. Fight Song/Demo/Independent
  2. Halogens/Self-Titled EP/Why Bother
  3. Toy Cars/Sleeping Patterns/Counter Intuitive, Sniffling Indie Kids
  4. Sleep In./Wisdom Teeth/Every Hour of Every Week/Hide Away
  5. Turnstile/Move Thru Me/Pop Wig

 

Tim Louie

  1. Sixx:A.M./Prayers For the Damned: Vol. 1/Eleven Seven Music
  2. Sixx:A.M./Prayers For the Blessed: Vol. 2/Eleven Seven Music
  3. Metallica/Hardwired….To Self-Destruct/Blackened Recordings
  4. Anthrax/For All Kings/MegaForce
  5. Volbeat/Seal The Deal and Let’s Boogie/Universal
  6. Zakk Wylde/Book of Shadows II/eOne Music
  7. Alter Bridge/The Last Hero/Caroline, Napalm
  8. Texas Hippie Coalition/Dark Side of Black/Carved
  9. Black Stone Cherry/Kentucky/Macot
  10. PJ Farley/Boutique Sound Frames/Melodic Rock

 

Bob Makin

  1. dollys/Low Year/Sniffling Indie Kids
  2. Lowlight/Where Do We Go From Here/BNS Sessions-Cargo (A platter on which roots-rock fans can feast. What I love most about Lowlight’s debut LP, Where Do We Go From Here, is that almost every song has a colorful, visual reference to nature, some of which is depicted in the beautiful CD artwork created by band members.)
  3. Will Wood and the Tapeworms/SELF-iSH/Tape Worms Music
  4. Bouncing Souls/Simplicity/Rise
  5. The Shady Street Show Band/Revelry/Independent
  6. Fun While You Wait/Continuity/Independent
  7. American Trappist/American Trappist/Death Salon
  8. The Black Clouds/After All/Capacitor
  9. Experiment 34/Charismanic/Independent
  10. gHyp:See & the Wichts/Opiri/Independent

 

Jenna Romaine

  1. The 1975/ILike It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
  2. Beyonce/Lemonade/Columbia
  3. Modern Baseball/Holy Ghost/Run For Cover
  4. Chance the Rapper/Coloring Book,/None
  5. PUP/The Dream Is Over/Royal Mountain
  6. Lady Gaga/Joanne/Interscope
  7. Against Me!/Shape Shift With Me/Total Treble Music
  8. Beach Slang/A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings/Polyvinyl
  9. Phantogram/Three/Republic
  10. Hinds/Leave Me Alone/Mom + Pop Music

 

Mike Greenblatt

  1. David Bowie/Blackstar/ISO
  2. Leonard Cohen/You Want It Darker/Columbia
  3. Paul Simon/Stranger To Stranger/Concord
  4. Santana/Santana IV/Thirty Tigers
  5. Dion/New York Is My Home/Instant
  6. Graham Nash/This Path Tonight/Blue Castle
  7. Bonnie Raitt/Dig In Deep/Redwing
  8. Tedeschi Trucks Band/Let Me Get By/Fantasy
  9. The Claypool Lennon Delirium/Monolith Of Phobos/ATO
  10. Alejandro Escovedo/Burn Something Beautiful/Fantasy

 

Stephanie Guida

  1. The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
  2. Blink-182/California/BMG
  3. Beyonce/Lemonade/Parkwood Entertainment
  4. The Griswolds/High Time For Low Lives/Universal Music LLC
  5. The Lumineers/Cleopatra/Dualtone
  6. Drake/Views/Cash Money
  7. Green Day/Revolution Radio/Reprise
  8. Kings of Leon/Walls/RCA
  9. Kanye West/Life of Pablo/GOOD, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella
  10. Grouplove/Big Mess/Atlantic

 

Gregg McQueen

  1. Anthrax/For All Kings/Megaforce
  2. Radiohead/A Moon Shaped Pool/XL Recordings
  3. Parquet Courts/Human Performance/Rough Trade
  4. Opeth/Sorceress/Nuclear Blast
  5. Savak/Best of Luck in Future Endeavors/Comedy Minus One
  6. Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks/The Lone Ranger of Love/Mony
  7. Car Seat Headrest/Teens of Denial/Matador
  8. The Jayhawks/Paging Mr. Proust/Thirty Tigers
  9. Iggy Pop/Post Pop Depression/Loma Vista
  10. Pixies/Head Carrier/Pixies Music

 

Leanne Aciz-Stanton

  1. The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
  2. Taking Back Sunday/Tidal Wave/Hopeless
  3. Emarosa/131/Hopeless
