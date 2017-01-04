The Top 10 Albums Of 2016, According To ‘The Aquarian Weekly’ Writers

Giorgio Mustica
- Trees Of Eternity/Hour Of The Nightingale/Svart
- David Bowie/Blackstar/ISO
- JoJo/Mad Love./Atlantic
- BABYMETAL/Metal Resistance/earMUSIC, RAL, Sony Music Entertainment
- Katatonia/The Fall Of Hearts/Peaceville
- Evergrey/The Storm Within/AFM
- Insomnium/Winter’s Gate/Century Media
- Tarja/The Shadow Self/earMUSIC
- Solution .45/Nightmares In The Waking State: Part II/AFM
- Deftones/Gore/Reprise
Bryan Reesman
- Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein/Stranger Things Soundtrack Vol. 1/Lakeshore
- Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein/Stranger Things Soundtrack Vol. 2/Lakeshore
- Jean-Michel Jarre/Oxygène 3/Columbia, Sony Music Eu
- Sully Erna/Hometown Life/Bmg
- Robert Rich/What We Left Behind/Soundscape Productions
- Wolf Hoffmann/Headbangers Symphony/Nuclear Blast
- Lee Aaron/Fire And Gasoline/Big Sister
- Uni Ika Ai/Keeping A Golden Bullseye In The Corner Of My Mind/Zen Squid
- Donny Mccaslin/Beyond Now/Motema Music
- Mark Korven/The Witch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/A24, Milan
Robert Gluck
- Russian Circles/Guidance/Sargent House
- Gojira/Magma/Roadrunner
- Car Seat Headrest/Teens of Denial/Matador
- Kvelertak/Nattesferd/Roadrunner
- Zakk Wylde/Book of Shadows II/Entertainment One Music
- Parquet Courts/Human Performance/Rough Trade
- Deftones/Gore/Reprise
- Anciients/Voice of the Void/Season of Mist
- Barishi/Blood From the Lion’s Mouth/Season of Mist
- Bon Iver/22, A Million/Jagjaguwar
Rachael Ciccone
- Jon Bellion/The Human Condition/Visionary, Capitol
- Issues/Headspace/Rise
- Panic! At The Disco/Death Of A Bachelor/Fueled By Ramen
- Wet/Don’t You/Columbia
- blink-182/California/BMG
- The Weeknd/Starboy/XO, Republic
- Pierce The Veil/Misadventures/Fearless
- Drake/Views/Young Money, Cash Money, Republic
- The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware Of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
- Kanye West/The Life Of Pablo/GOOD, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella
Ryan McGrath
- You Blew It!/Abendrot/Triple Crown
- Beach Slang/A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings/Polyvinyl Record Co.
- Pup/The Dream Is Over/SideOne Dummy
- Culture Abuse/Peach/6131
- Against Me!/Shape Shift With Me/Total Treble Music
- Pinegrove/Cardinal/Run For Cover
- The Hotelier/Goodness/Tiny Engines
- Garrett Klahn (of Texas Is The Reason)/Garrett Klahn/Rise
- Descendents/Hypercaffium Spazzinate/Epitaph
- Jimmy Eat World/Integrity Blues/RCA
Honorable Mentions:
- American Football/LP2/Polyvinyl Record Co.
- Taking Back Sunday/Tidal Wave/Hopeless
- Thrice/To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere/Vagrant
- Fury/Paramount/Triple B
- Two Tongues/Two/Equal Vision
- Modern Baseball/Holy Ghost/Run For Cover
- The Bouncing Souls/Simplicity/Ris
- Balance and Composure/Light We Made/Vagrant
- Safe To Say/Down In The Dark/SideOne Dummy
- True Love/Heaven’s Too Good for Us/Bridge Nine
Top Demos, EPs, etc.
- Fight Song/Demo/Independent
- Halogens/Self-Titled EP/Why Bother
- Toy Cars/Sleeping Patterns/Counter Intuitive, Sniffling Indie Kids
- Sleep In./Wisdom Teeth/Every Hour of Every Week/Hide Away
- Turnstile/Move Thru Me/Pop Wig
Tim Louie
- Sixx:A.M./Prayers For the Damned: Vol. 1/Eleven Seven Music
- Sixx:A.M./Prayers For the Blessed: Vol. 2/Eleven Seven Music
- Metallica/Hardwired….To Self-Destruct/Blackened Recordings
- Anthrax/For All Kings/MegaForce
- Volbeat/Seal The Deal and Let’s Boogie/Universal
- Zakk Wylde/Book of Shadows II/eOne Music
- Alter Bridge/The Last Hero/Caroline, Napalm
- Texas Hippie Coalition/Dark Side of Black/Carved
- Black Stone Cherry/Kentucky/Macot
- PJ Farley/Boutique Sound Frames/Melodic Rock
Bob Makin
- dollys/Low Year/Sniffling Indie Kids
- Lowlight/Where Do We Go From Here/BNS Sessions-Cargo (A platter on which roots-rock fans can feast. What I love most about Lowlight’s debut LP, Where Do We Go From Here, is that almost every song has a colorful, visual reference to nature, some of which is depicted in the beautiful CD artwork created by band members.)
- Will Wood and the Tapeworms/SELF-iSH/Tape Worms Music
- Bouncing Souls/Simplicity/Rise
- The Shady Street Show Band/Revelry/Independent
- Fun While You Wait/Continuity/Independent
- American Trappist/American Trappist/Death Salon
- The Black Clouds/After All/Capacitor
- Experiment 34/Charismanic/Independent
- gHyp:See & the Wichts/Opiri/Independent
Jenna Romaine
- The 1975/ILike It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
- Beyonce/Lemonade/Columbia
- Modern Baseball/Holy Ghost/Run For Cover
- Chance the Rapper/Coloring Book,/None
- PUP/The Dream Is Over/Royal Mountain
- Lady Gaga/Joanne/Interscope
- Against Me!/Shape Shift With Me/Total Treble Music
- Beach Slang/A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings/Polyvinyl
- Phantogram/Three/Republic
- Hinds/Leave Me Alone/Mom + Pop Music
Mike Greenblatt
- David Bowie/Blackstar/ISO
- Leonard Cohen/You Want It Darker/Columbia
- Paul Simon/Stranger To Stranger/Concord
- Santana/Santana IV/Thirty Tigers
- Dion/New York Is My Home/Instant
- Graham Nash/This Path Tonight/Blue Castle
- Bonnie Raitt/Dig In Deep/Redwing
- Tedeschi Trucks Band/Let Me Get By/Fantasy
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium/Monolith Of Phobos/ATO
- Alejandro Escovedo/Burn Something Beautiful/Fantasy
Stephanie Guida
- The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
- Blink-182/California/BMG
- Beyonce/Lemonade/Parkwood Entertainment
- The Griswolds/High Time For Low Lives/Universal Music LLC
- The Lumineers/Cleopatra/Dualtone
- Drake/Views/Cash Money
- Green Day/Revolution Radio/Reprise
- Kings of Leon/Walls/RCA
- Kanye West/Life of Pablo/GOOD, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella
- Grouplove/Big Mess/Atlantic
Gregg McQueen
- Anthrax/For All Kings/Megaforce
- Radiohead/A Moon Shaped Pool/XL Recordings
- Parquet Courts/Human Performance/Rough Trade
- Opeth/Sorceress/Nuclear Blast
- Savak/Best of Luck in Future Endeavors/Comedy Minus One
- Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks/The Lone Ranger of Love/Mony
- Car Seat Headrest/Teens of Denial/Matador
- The Jayhawks/Paging Mr. Proust/Thirty Tigers
- Iggy Pop/Post Pop Depression/Loma Vista
- Pixies/Head Carrier/Pixies Music
Leanne Aciz-Stanton
- The 1975/I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It/Dirty Hit, Interscope, Polydor, Vagrant
- Taking Back Sunday/Tidal Wave/Hopeless
- Emarosa/131/Hopeless