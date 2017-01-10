New Year, New Shows: Justin Townes Earle

At the beginning of each new year, we make a list of resolutions. These “resolutions” are tasks we hope to achieve, and they could be big or small. For musicians, it could be something as grandiose as planning out a new record, or even as little as playing a single show in a small town. Singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle is set to start the new year with a string of dates along the East Coast. To kick this year off right, he will stop over at City Winery in NYC to perform back-to-back shows on Jan. 10 and 11. For more information, head over to justintownesearle.com.