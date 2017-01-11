North Jersey Notes: Bound By Substance, Concrete God, Cycle Of Pain, and more

BOUND BY SUBSTANCE—Queens, NY

I thought I featured these guys in the past and it looks like I haven’t. There are so many bands, yet so little time. Anyway, these guys are performing with my buds from Charetta this Friday night (1/13) at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC. I’m talking about the band Bound By Substance from Queens. I gave them a listen on their ReverbNation page, Reverbnation.com/BoundbySubstance, and I can’t believe that I haven’t featured these guys before. Their music fits right into the Jersey-NYC music scene. After listening to the songs “On The Road,” “John Smith,” “Get Down,” and “No End To Bitterness,” I felt that they had a sound that fits exactly what is popular right now on the hard rock scene in the area. I know everyone keeps saying that rock is dead, but there are some great rock bands coming out of this area. Hopefully, in 2017, people will start to notice.

Each member of Bound By Substance is a full-blooded Queens native. All were born and raised in the New York City suburbs. They describe their sound as “Rock ‘n’ roll with a splash of whiskey.” According to their bio, Bound By Substance draw their sound from their blues influences of early ’70s rock bands like The Allmans, The Beatles, and the Eagles, and blend it with the melodic sounds of early ’90s rock like Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots and The Black Crowes. The guys from Bound By Substance have forged their own unique and refreshing sound based on these influences, but they‘ve also added the NYC elements of grit and urgency into their recipe of music, and what was left was a rock sound that has a perfect balance of darkness, beauty, sadness and joy. No strangers to the New York City music scene, Bound By Substance have actively played the NYC club scene with a residency at The Bitter End in Manhattan and playing clubs like Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, the Gramercy Theater, the Bowery Ballroom, and the Mercury Lounge. Bound By Substance is made up of singer and keyboardist Henry Rzonca, guitarist Dino Colacito, bassist Angelo Marino and drummer Matt Farina.

Bound By Substance currently has three EPs out on the market including Rusted Time, Dead Wrong, and their most recent EP, IV, which are all available on iTunes, Spotify, and wherever CDs are streamed or sold. If you’d like to check the Bound By Substance boys live, check them out at the Gramercy Theatre this Friday night with my buds Charetta. If you can’t make this show, then visit them on the web at BoundBySubstance.com and give them a listen.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

I was recently turned onto a cool new band out of Flemington, NJ who call themselves Concrete God. They’re a bunch of young bucks who seem to have something going on. Last week, they opened for the all-female Priest tribute band, Judas Priestess, at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, with more shows to come. Keep your eyes and ears open for these kids. “Like” them on Facebook now at Facebook.com/ConcreteGods.

My brothers from Cycle Of Pain, featuring J.D. from Black Label Society and Bob Pantella from Monster Magnet, will be hitting the stage again in February with a couple of shows in Long Branch and Clifton. We haven’t seen these boys on stage since Rock Carnival in Lakewood, NJ back in September. Cycle Of Pain and special guests will hit the Brighton Bar in Long Branch on Feb. 4, then they head up to Dingbatz in Clifton the following week on Feb. 10. For more on these upcoming Cycle Of Pain shows, visit Facebook.com/Cycle-of-Pain-88241448126.

And finally, it looks like my brothers from Black Water Rising have inked a worldwide deal with Pavement Entertainment, as the band works on the follow-up to their successful 2013 release, Pissed And Driven. According to the boys, we can expect some new Black Water Rising early this year. For more on Black Water Rising, visit BlackWaterRising.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

1/11—Voidless/Cold-Blooded Capitol/Definition Of Anxiety/Obsidian—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/13—Bound By Substance/ CHARETTA/Jackson James/Streepthroat—The Gramercy Theatre, NYC

1/13—Dead City Crown/Winter Nights/Deadtide/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/14—Negative Sky—Whiskey Tango, Philadelphia, PA

1/14—40 Below Summer/Incognito Theory/Empire Fallen/Seas of Wake/Ghost For Heroes/Among Us/Corevalay—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/14—Attacker CD Release Party/Power Theory/Legion/The Steve Bello Band—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/14—The Vaughns/Will Wood and the Tapeworms/Experiment 34—Asbury Yacht Club, Asbury Park, NJ

1/15—Rahway/The Mylars/PJ Farley—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/19—The Hollows/Penque – Diomede Band/Rob Cannillo—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/20—The Rocket Queens (All-Female GNR Tribute)/Brand of Julez/Blackwater/Uncrated/Atomic Minds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/23—Regions/Lowpoints/Desolate—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/26—Mike Daly and The Planets/Windsor Circle—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/26—Tomorrow Isn’t Promised/Abilify/Alive in Fiction/Gravelord—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/27—Arch Demon/Sinners/No Kings Among Wolves/Rezkoretor/Arc’d Angel/Pocketful Rialto/White Void—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/3—Dirkschneider/Midnite Hellion—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/4—Circle of Pain/Lower the Veil—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/4—Jaded Past—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

2/4—Constantine Maroulis/Brian Dunne—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

2/7—Mirror Eyes/Brigades—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/10—Cycle of Pain/Dirty Black 7/Ryder/Orbynot—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/17—Trixter—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

2/19—hedPE/Motograter/Ender/Seas of Wake/Among Us/Know Your Enemy/Throat—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ