Goings-On

A Boy At Play: Colin Hay

—by , January 18, 2017

Born in Scotland, raised in Australia, Colin Hay, 63, fronted Men At Work in the ‘80s to massive success but quit being a man at work when he became a California boy at play in the ‘90s. That’s when his solo work artistically eclipsed his younger band days. He still lives in the States and had the good sense to become an American citizen last year before anybody could round him up and deport him. Dude’s great. Really, his melodic inventions, singular way with a lyric and overall charisma on stage makes for one entertaining evening. His new Fierce Mercy (Compass Records) doesn’t come out until March but you can see him in Englewood Jan. 19 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center with Chris Tapper opening.

Tags: ,

add a comment

+ indicates a required field

New Issue

January 18, 2016

Dashboard Confessional: The Kings Of Emo Are Back!

Goings-On

View All
North Jersey Notes: Bound By Substance, Concrete God, Cycle Of Pain, and more

North Jersey Notes: Bound By Substance, Concrete God, Cycle Of Pain, and more

by   |  01/11/2017  |  Comments (0)
read on >

Win Stuff


Site designed by Subjective Designs | Powered by WordPress | Content © 1969-2017 Arts Weekly, Inc. All Rights Reserved.