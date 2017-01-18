A Boy At Play: Colin Hay

Born in Scotland, raised in Australia, Colin Hay, 63, fronted Men At Work in the ‘80s to massive success but quit being a man at work when he became a California boy at play in the ‘90s. That’s when his solo work artistically eclipsed his younger band days. He still lives in the States and had the good sense to become an American citizen last year before anybody could round him up and deport him. Dude’s great. Really, his melodic inventions, singular way with a lyric and overall charisma on stage makes for one entertaining evening. His new Fierce Mercy (Compass Records) doesn’t come out until March but you can see him in Englewood Jan. 19 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center with Chris Tapper opening.