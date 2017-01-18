North Jersey Notes: ELI, The Compulsions, Killcode, and more

ELI—Parsippany, NJ

There’s a trio out of Parsippany that I’ve been keeping my eye on because they’re the first local band that I’ve ever heard of to have the balls to put out a double record. The name of the band is ELI and in 2015, they released the CDs Heroes and Villains, which feature songs like “Before the Night,” “The Dragon Song,” “Tonight,” “The Enemy,” “Destroy,” “Little Rascal,” “Faces” and “The World.” These are some pretty good rock songs from a band I really haven’t heard much about. They had this Nirvana-Foo Fighters grunge sound about them. There’s definitely a market for the music they’re playing. I would love to see them play some shows with my bros from CausticAudio.

According to their bio, ELI was formed on Halloween back in 2010 as an alternative rock band. The band would release their first full-length CD, My Name Is…, in September 2013, then Heroes and Villains would be released in 2015. The trio says they love playing shows and having a good time, but for them, “it is all about the music and having fun.” The boys in ELI say they are known for their interesting blend of different genres and their showmanship when they perform live. The band’s participated in Morristown’s “First Night,” Six Flags Fright Fest’s Battle of the Bands, Skate and Surf’s Break Contest in 2014, and they were seen on America’s Got Talent. They also took part in last year’s Crusade Contest for a chance to play The Food Truck and Rock Carnival in Lakewood, NJ, which is where I first heard of the band. ELI’s also shared the stage with bands like Halestorm, Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Hawthorne Heights, The Used, Sebastian Bach, Jim Breuer, Smile Empty Soul, and Patent Pending in venues like the Stanhope House, Mexicali Live, Tenth Street Live, and The Blue Room, just to name a few. ELI is made up of bassist and singer Conor Schaar, guitarist and singer Paul Machado, and drummer Michael Sliker.

ELI is currently looking to play more shows to become more experienced as musicians. They are currently promoting their three full-lengths, My Name Is…, Heroes and Villains. The only negative about the band is their name. It reminds me too much of the Giants quarterback and as a Dallas Cowboys fan, it’s a name you never like to see. Regardless, ELI is a cool band, and if you’d like to check them out, visit EliTheBand.com.

Well, it looks like my brother Rob Carlyle from The Compulsions has finally had enough waiting on drummer Frank Ferrer and guitarist Richard Fortus to wrap up their stint with Guns N’ Roses. Rob’s decided to fire the G’N’R members, so he can get back out on the scene with a new CD and live band. Unfortunately, he’s also parted ways with former Hanoi Rocks bassist Sami Yaffa. Rob has replaced these members with bassist Alec Morton and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist and fellow New Yorker, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, for the next Compulsions release. Rob and The Compulsions did release a single a couple of weeks ago called “Fascination Street” featuring Bumblefoot. If you haven’t checked out The Compulsions yet, you need to! Check them out at TheCompulsionsNYC.com.

My brothers from Killcode just released a new lyric video for their song “Shot” off of the band’s upcoming CD, The Answer. The song is anthemic and like all songs from Killcode, it kicks ass! My bro and Killcode singer Tom Morrissey told me that there are advanced limited-edition copies of The Answer now available for purchase at Killcode.bigcartel.com. For more on the Killcode boys, visit Killcode.net.

And finally, my bff and bass brother, Roy Brunston, formerly of Audio Empire, has revealed his new project with fellow former Audio Empire guitarist Dan Neary, and that project is called Resurge. So, basically, it’s Audio Empire with a new drummer (Scott Garibaldi), a new singer (Dave Newhard) and a new name. The band will be making their live debut in May at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ. I’ll have more info on that show as it gets closer, but keep your eyes on these guys, as I’m sure they’ll be making an impact in 2017. Check them out at Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

