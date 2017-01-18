Shoreworld: Toms River’s River Monsters Return To The Stone Pony On Feb. 4

River Monsters have been playing the New Jersey circuit for a little over a year now. In that time, they’ve managed to cull a large variety of new fans and longtime music buffs all hungering for real honest roots-based hard rock and roll.

Based out of Toms River, New Jersey, River Monsters (named so by Kyle Brendle from The Stone Pony) are comprised of lead guitarist and vocalist Joseph Birardi, 2BTB Music, EOS, 9th Infantry, Heat and Trench, Bill Tuohy (rhythm guitar), 9th Infantry, EOS, and 2BTB music, Dominick Sangillo, who is well known for his longtime presence in the New Jersey cover band circuit now handles lead vocals for the band, Kevin Losardo (9th Infantry, EOS) handles rhythm guitar and 12-string duties, Rich Riley (9th Infantry) on synth guitar, Matt Smith on bass, Gerry Fortus on drums and Gerry Mac on percussion.

And while the band may be young in the experience department, most are seasoned musicians that have spent years in the Jersey scene in various musical ensembles. To date, Birardi and Tuohy (band founders) have managed to raise substantial amounts of money for the Adopt-A-Soldier Platoon campaign and with River Monsters and others bands, have sold out several shows at Asbury Park’s most famous club, The Stone Pony.

The band’s original music can be best described as raw and animalistic power rock. If you like the unbridled fury of bands such as Fuel or Adelitas Way, you’re going to love River Monsters. Combining poignant lyrics with cutting-edge musical presentation and rip-roaring sound, River Monsters rank at the top of their game here in New Jersey and the area beyond. River Monsters are currently in the process of finishing recording their debut album, due out around February of this year.

Fresh off their summertime sellout tour, the band now gears up for the next and biggest show on the horizon. River Monsters will be headlining at The Stone Pony on Feb. 4, and musical guests will include Idol Time Vocal Academy, Plug Fiction, Rockin’ Robin and Boom and last but not least, Pathway.

Tickets are $10 from band members and $15 at The Stone Pony door. This is an all-ages show, 21 to drink. Doors open at 7 PM, River Monsters will be on stage at 10 PM.

River Monsters will be adding additional information on the band and their new music so head on over to 2btbmusic.net and go down the page to the band’s site to find out what’s new.

New Jersey Musicians “Rock Against Hate” With Music Compilation To Benefit Planned Parenthood And The Trevor Project

On Jan. 20, RockAgainstHate.org will release a compilation for download featuring songs from more than 60 acts, from New Jersey and around the globe, to raise money for Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project.

“In the aftermath of a very divisive election, and the unfortunate increase in hate crimes that happened in its wake, I reached out to my friends about doing something positive,” says Lazlo (founder of BlowUpRadio.com and curator of “Rock Against Hate” Compilation). “Since my friends happen to be musicians, a compilation to benefit some worthy causes seemed the best course of action.”

All the songs on this compilation are original songs that in some way showcase activism, social issues, or protest. As that can be left open to individual interpretation, this album is wide-ranging in subject matter and styles of music.

As is posted on their website, RockAgainstHate.org:

“The people associated with this compilation probably don’t all share the same opinion on many things, but we all agree on this; Hate crimes are not an appropriate response, ever! And the organizations this compilation is benefiting, Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project, are very worthy causes that will be in desperate need of funding over the next several years.”

“Rock Against Hate” is $10 (with all money going to Planned Parenthood or The Trevor Project), and features music from A Halo Called Fred, Aquino, Atom Driver, Beatrix Potter, Ben Godwin, Ben Hughes, Beth Wimmer, Billy Hector, Break Away, Brett Fuentes, Bruce Tunkel, Catherine Wacha, Colie Brice, Craig Greenberg, DDA, Diego Allessandro & Lot 25, Don Lee, DownTown Mystic, Dr. Void & The Death Machines, Dub Proof, Ember Swift, Fairmont, Friction 57, HAL, Happy Joe, Jim Testa, Joe Schroeck, Jon Caspi & The First Gun, Just Some Punk(s), Justin Evan Thomas, Keith Monacchio, Kimon, Laree Cisco, Levy & The Oaks, Lifeguard Nights, Lisa Coppola, Logs In The Mainstream, Mazeffect, Meeko Brando, Miss Ohio, New Day Dawn, Old Smile, Psykidelic Oven Mit, Rachel Romanowski, Reconstitute, Sally Draper, Sarah Donner, September’s Ghost, Shotgun Bill, SonOfDov, Talley Summerlin, The Afraid Brigade, The Bitter Chills, The Campfire Flies, The Dark Brothers, The Porchistas, The Skullers, The Successful Failures, Tony Appleseed, Tris McCall, Val Emmich, Vin Colella, Zak Smith, and Ziggy Grover.

Complete track listing and pre-sale links are posted at RockAgainstHate.org. Every day between now and Jan. 20, five songs from “Rock Against Hate” will be posted for streaming. Here is a little information about the beneficiaries of “Rock Against Hate”:

Planned Parenthood delivers vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people worldwide.

The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24.

For further information on the project or the beneficiaries, check out their websites and social media pages.