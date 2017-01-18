The 10 Best, No, The 100 Best Films Of 2016: Kam’s Annual Assessment Of The Cream Of The Cinematic Crop

10 Best Big Budget Films
- La La Land
- Hell Or High Water
- Deadpool
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Fences
- Nocturnal Animals
- The Finest Hours
- The Shallows
- Ghostbusters
Big Budgets Honorable Mention
- Loving
- The Magnificent Seven
- Arrival
- The Accountant
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- Deepwater Horizon
- The Witch
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Ben-Hur
- The Birth Of A Nation
- Race
- Snowden
- Hidden Figures
- Jackie
- Lights Out
- Money Monster
- The Infiltrator
- Free State Of Jones
- Triple 9
- Sully
- Barbershop: The Next Cut
- Fantastic Beasts
- Now You See Me 2
- Eddie The Eagle
- Southside With You
- Jason Bourne
- Miracles From Heaven
- How To Be Single
- London Has Fallen
- Miles Ahead
- Hands Of Stone
- Vigilante Diaries
- Sausage Party
- Queen Of Katwe
- The Legend Of Tarzan
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Skiptrace
- The Perfect Match
- Criminal
- Inferno
10 Best Independent & Foreign Films
- Moonlight
- Kicks
- Elle
- Morris From America
- Burning Bodhi
- Sweaty Betty
- Captain Fantastic
- Little Men
- In Order Of Disappearance
- No Pay, Nudity
Independent & Foreign Films Honorable Mention
- I, Daniel Blake
- Yosemite
- Of Mind And Music
- Dough
- Destination Planet Negro
- The Hunt For Wilder People
- A Beautiful Now
- White Lies
- Monster Hunt
- The Fits
- Believe
- Before I Do
- The Fight Within
- The Bounce Back
- The Love Witch
10 Best Documentaries
- 13th
- O.J.: Made In America
- Weiner
- Eat That Question: Frank Zappa In His Own Words
- Requiem For The American Dream
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Newtown
- Can We Take A Joke?
- Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
- Cameraperson
Documentaries Honorable Mention
- At All Costs
- Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
- The Brainwashing Of My Dad
- They Will Have To Kill Us First
- The Wake Of Vanport
- Queen Mimi
- Dispatches From The Gulf
- When Justice Isn’t Just
- Hockney
- Look At Us Now, Mother!
- Presenting Princess Shaw
- Dark Horse
- Kevin Hart: What Now?
- Do Not Resist
- Hollywood Beauty Salon