The 10 Best, No, The 100 Best Films Of 2016: Kam’s Annual Assessment Of The Cream Of The Cinematic Crop

—by , January 18, 2017

10 Best Big Budget Films

  1. La La Land
  2. Hell Or High Water
  3. Deadpool
  4. Lion
  5. Manchester By The Sea
  6. Fences
  7. Nocturnal Animals
  8. The Finest Hours
  9. The Shallows
  10. Ghostbusters

 

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

  1. Loving
  2. The Magnificent Seven
  3. Arrival
  4. The Accountant
  5. X-Men: Apocalypse
  6. Deepwater Horizon
  7. The Witch
  8. Hacksaw Ridge
  9. Ben-Hur
  10. The Birth Of A Nation
  11. Race
  12. Snowden
  13. Hidden Figures
  14. Jackie
  15. Lights Out
  16. Money Monster
  17. The Infiltrator
  18. Free State Of Jones
  19. Triple 9
  20. Sully
  21. Barbershop: The Next Cut
  22. Fantastic Beasts
  23. Now You See Me 2
  24. Eddie The Eagle
  25. Southside With You
  26. Jason Bourne
  27. Miracles From Heaven
  28. How To Be Single
  29. London Has Fallen
  30. Miles Ahead
  31. Hands Of Stone
  32. Vigilante Diaries
  33. Sausage Party
  34. Queen Of Katwe
  35. The Legend Of Tarzan
  36. Boo! A Madea Halloween
  37. Skiptrace
  38. The Perfect Match
  39. Criminal
  40. Inferno

 

10 Best Independent & Foreign Films

  1. Moonlight
  2. Kicks
  3. Elle
  4. Morris From America
  5. Burning Bodhi
  6. Sweaty Betty
  7. Captain Fantastic
  8. Little Men
  9. In Order Of Disappearance
  10. No Pay, Nudity

 

Independent & Foreign Films Honorable Mention

  1. I, Daniel Blake
  2. Yosemite
  3. Of Mind And Music
  4. Dough
  5. Destination Planet Negro
  6. The Hunt For Wilder People
  7. A Beautiful Now
  8. White Lies
  9. Monster Hunt
  10. The Fits
  11. Believe
  12. Before I Do
  13. The Fight Within
  14. The Bounce Back
  15. The Love Witch

 

10 Best Documentaries

  1. 13th
  2. O.J.: Made In America
  3. Weiner
  4. Eat That Question: Frank Zappa In His Own Words
  5. Requiem For The American Dream
  6. I Am Not Your Negro
  7. Newtown
  8. Can We Take A Joke?
  9. Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
  10. Cameraperson

 

Documentaries Honorable Mention

  1. At All Costs
  2. Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
  3. The Brainwashing Of My Dad
  4. They Will Have To Kill Us First
  5. The Wake Of Vanport
  6. Queen Mimi
  7. Dispatches From The Gulf
  8. When Justice Isn’t Just
  9. Hockney
  10. Look At Us Now, Mother!
  11. Presenting Princess Shaw
  12. Dark Horse
  13. Kevin Hart: What Now?
  14. Do Not Resist
  15. Hollywood Beauty Salon
