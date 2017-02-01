Alfredo Rodriguez: You Cannot Cage A Tocororo

One of the more intriguing artists about town this week has to be pianist/composer Alfredo Rodriguez. When he plays New York City’s Jazz Standard (116 E 27) for four nights Feb 9-12, he’ll bring his same world-beat international A-Game as heard on his brilliant Tocororo (Mack Avenue Records). There’s no telling what he’ll play—be it Bach, Tango, Afro-Cuban or Flamenco—or who he’ll play it with. For the record, the tocororo is Cuba’s national bird, a bird that if caged will actually die of sadness.