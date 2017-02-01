An Interview With Experiment 34: Breaking The Bounds

Experiment 34 is a band we have been loving for a while now. They updated us on what they have been up to since the last time we spoke, their experiences playing Rock’N Derby and Rock Carnival, and their favorite part of 2016 as a band.

Remind our readers of Experiment 34’s members, where you’re from, and how long you have been playing music.

We’re a four-piece out of the New Brunswick and Trenton area made up of vocals – Matthew Makin, guitar – Kevin Nenichka, bass – Johnny Zabe, and drums – Jack LaMonica. We’ve been Experiment 34 with this lineup for about two years.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard of Experiment 34 before?

Matthew: The term we’ve always used to describe our music is ‘psycho-funk’, but we have elements of hip-hop, funk, metal, grunge and many others involved in our sound. Experiment 34 has a lot to do with trying new things and breaking the bounds of normalcy.

You were chosen to play Rock’N Derby and Rock Carnival in 2016, can you describe those experiences?

Jack: That whole experience was a real high for us. It was really cool playing with a lot of bands we really respect like Avatar, Anthrax, Clutch, Ghost, Sebastian Bach, Megadeth, All That Remains, Chevy Metal, Collective Soul, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Shinedown and A Day to Remember. We all chipped in for a trailer and made a trip out of it we’ll always remember.

Were there any other specific events or moments of 2016 that especially stuck out to you as a band?

Kevin: This year we released an EP (Charismanic) and finished recording a second (Charismanic 2.0) at Lakehouse Recording Studios in Asbury Park. They really made us feel at home there. Asbury Park is a fantastic place to create because music just seems to come alive there.

You are playing “The Super Bowl Of Jersey Bands” on Feb. 4 at Crossroads. Have you played with any of the other bands playing before?

Johnny: That show is going to be a really fun time. We actually played with both Stereo Jo and Camp Nos at our previous EP release show back in March of 2016. It was great having them there because we have both funk (Stereo Jo) and hip-hop (Camp Now) elements in our music. It was a great experience playing with them. We played with Cook Thugless as well in Jersey City at Jimmy D’s Blue Saloon. Camp Nos was there for that one as well. They’re a super talented group with a lot of really fascinating things going on with their tracks.

What are your goals for 2017?

Matthew: We learn a lot every year. As time passes we realize more and more about what it means to be dedicated to your craft. Basically, we want to keep creating, keep spreading our sounds and keep learning. Also, we hope to connect with more bands around us and go on a few tours so we can spread our sounds to as many places as possible.

On what music platforms can our readers find your music?

Jack: We are on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, and pretty much anywhere you can find music. We recently released Charismanic 2.0 January 14th and we are extremely excited about it. We worked really hard on this release and love the way it came out.

Bandcamp: https://experiment34music.bandcamp.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/experiment34

Thanks so much for taking the time to talk to us!

Be sure to catch Experiment 34 at “The Super Bowl Of Jersey Bands” on Feb. 4 at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ.