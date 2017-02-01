An Interview With P-Funk North: Keeping The Good Vibes Alive

To introduce our “Unsigned Bands Month,” I bring you an interview with P-Funk North where they give us an inside look on their writing process, their latest release, and what they have in store for 2017.

Where are you from?

P-Funk North originates from North Plainfield in central New Jersey. P-Funk North is a slang term for North Plainfield, in reference to being George Clinton’s neighbor to the north.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

P-Funk North formed in 2013 when three friends sharing a common love for music, good vibes and partying came together, started playing and didn’t look back. Since then, P-Funk North have toured to Florida and back in 2014 and to Chicago and back in 2015.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

P-Funk North is a musical cocktail consisting primarily of reggae/rock with elements of ska/punk to hip-hop and everything in between.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We released our first full-length album, entitled Buds Won’t Break Your Heart, this past October, recorded and produced by Ryan Weil of Weilhouse Productions. It was recorded between January to August 2016 and is comprised of 12 tracks with guest spots from some good friends who provided horns, turntable scratching and guest vocals.

What is your writing and recording process like?

The P-Funk North writing process is very collaborative and relaxed. We take our time and let songs shape themselves. One song could be finished in a single practice or over the course of a few months. The recording process is always stressful but we take it slow and go with the flow.

What are current projects you are working on?

Currently we’re working on new tunes, booking bigger shows and networking with labels/industry professionals. This past year, we shared the stage with the likes of Eve 6, Ballyhoo!, and Aaron Carter, and we’re starting this year by rocking the legendary Starland Ballroom with Badfish on Feb. 4th.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Our future goals are to continue having fun, record new music, play as much as possible, start touring again and keep the good vibes alive.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

Our debut album, Buds Won’t Break Your Heart, is available on all major music platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, as well as pfunknorth.bandcamp.com and YouTube.

Catch P-Funk North at Starland Ballroom on February 4, performing with Badfish.