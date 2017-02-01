Inked Out: Dream Jungle Tattoo – Long Beach, Ca

So, while I’m out here for the NAMM convention, I started to Google some tattoo shops in the area that I might be able to go visit, but then I came across this shop in Long Beach that wasn’t really a shop, which intrigued me even more. Okay, it’s really a shop, but had no storefront. I mean they have a storefront, but they travel more than they tattoo in the actual studio. They’re a traveling tattoo shop, apparently, so the only way to really highlight them was to do my research online. The name of the shop is Dream Jungle Tattoo and it’s based out of 1011 E Anaheim Street in Long Beach, California. The unique thing about this tattoo shop is that it specializes in Filipino tattoos. I found this interesting because I’ve never seen a shop just specialize in one specific type of tattoo.

Dream Jungle Tattoo is a full-service traveling tattoo studio open, as they say, “8 days a week, 25 hours a day by appointment only.” This eliminates my “walk-in” question. The shop’s master tattoo artist specializes in a broad range of custom design tattoos from black and gray, portraits and realism to fine line, traditional, new and old school, tribal including Polynesian, Samoan, Maori, Hawaiian, Filipino, Asian, including Japanese, Cambodian and Thai tattoos. Currently, Dream Jungle Tattoo is limited to only one artist who will work with any prospective client to develop a new, unique and original tattoo.

Aleks Figueroa is the founder and owner of Dream Jungle Tattoo and Yoga. He is considered to be one of the pioneers in the contemporary Filipino tattoo movement. His artistry, convictions, and down-to-earth persona have allowed him to travel and tattoo in South Africa, Dubai, the Philippines, Australia, Hawaii, and across North America. Aleks says, “As much as you can look online for ‘ideas’ for your tattoo, and bring pictures to your artist to say, ‘I want something like this,’ the idea is for you to work with me and allow me to work my talent for you.”

Why choose Dream Jungle Tattoo for your next tattoo? According to Aleks, “The tattoo process is not like getting a happy meal at the drive-thru. It requires patience, and understanding of what you’re about to do to your body and your spirit, not to mention good artistic ability. Distance, time, effort, patience is of no consequence for most of Dream Jungle’s patrons. People seeking to identify with Philippine tattoo art have done their homework. They understand no two-tattoo artists are created equal. They choose to go with a one-stop shop like Dream Jungle Tattoo where they can get their translation, design and tattoo by only one artist. Although people have dozens of choices on which they select to tattoo them, seeking the right tattoo artist can be difficult. Dream Jungle Tattoo offers a no BS approach to authentic Filipino tattoos coupled with the wisdom and knowledge of a true Filipino tattoo master. With artistic ingenuity, experience and reference, Filipino tribal tattoos or Filipino neo-tribal (new tribal) tattoos can be designed and tattooed to tell a story of what a person desires in a tattoo.”

So, just how does this full-service traveling tattoo studio work? Well, there are a few options for non-studio tattoo sessions. Aleks has frequent traveling sessions in various cities and countries; therefore, he urges clients and prospective clientele to take a look at his travel dates page on his website and follow through with appointment requests on their contact page. Appointments are set on a first come, first serve basis and are typically booked several months in advance. Potential space is available but booking requests and deposits are necessary regardless of a full schedule. If they are unable to book on the upcoming travel date, they will put you on the stand-by and waitlist and it’s possible that a client will be placed on the next travel date, in which they will be notified via email or phone. If a client doesn’t see their city on the travel dates page and are not able to meet in any of the noted cities, they may have a design created for them and it will be treated as a regular tattoo. A payment is required and an appointment will be set for them. Aleks urges prospective clients to please follow the appointment request protocol on the contact page. If customers would like a one-on-one or group tattoo session(s) in their area, proper coordination is required and the same appointment request protocol must be followed.

When it comes to prices, Dream Jungle Tattoo has a minimum charge of $60 for a tattoo. According to Aleks, as much as they would like to give a quote over the phone or via e-mail, there are many factors in determining the cost of a tattoo. Size, detail and time are a few variables that play into cost. Therefore, email or phone correspondence is not fair to either the client or the tattoo artist. Appointments are made with a non-refundable deposit only. The deposits go toward the total cost of the tattoo.

Even though Dream Jungle Tattoo travels, they still abide by the laws of the state of California when it comes to age. Clients must be a minimum of 18 years old to be tattooed and 14 years old with a parent present to be pierced. All tattoos with Aleks Figueroa in the Los Angeles area are based on a first come, first serve basis with a potential waitlist and required deposit. For a more immediate response or smaller tattoos, walk-ins are accepted and possibly tattooed on the same day based on availability.

If you’re in the Long Beach area or even in the L.A. area, you might want to check this place out or even just set a consultation. You can visit the shop at 1011 E Anaheim Street in Long Beach, but I would try to get a consultation first by calling (562) 608-8888 or visit DreamJungleTattoo.com. Like I said earlier, the shop states that they’re open 8 days a week, 25 hours a day. This is a pretty interesting concept for a tattoo shop. That’s why I decided to share it with you.

Well, I’m off to check out my next tattoo spot! Who knows what state it will be in! If you have a tattoo shop that you want to suggest, please e-mail me the name of the place and whom I should ask for at tim@theaquarian.com.