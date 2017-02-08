An Interview With VISTA: Following The Momentum

I’ve seen VISTA in one form or another in the local scene for a few years now, and I have always enjoyed their stage presence and performances. They truly have something special. VISTA updated us on their latest single, how their writing and recording process typically goes, and where we can find them in 2017.

Where are you from?

Hope: I was born in Jersey, grew up in East Brunswick. I’m currently living on Long Island!

Greg: Long Island!

Matt: I’m from NJ. Specifically, Toms River by the shore.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

Hope: VISTA’s been around for about a year now, but I was doing the solo thing before that! I went by Hope Vista for almost 10 years, in the order of YouTube, shows, recording, and then combining them. So, I’ve been an active musician for 11 years or so now!

Greg: I’ve been playing since 2009. Got started with my other band, Here’s To You.

Matt: I started drums when I was nine years old. I always wanted to do something different from the other kids who were doing a woodwind instrument. I’ve been in various bands ranging from punk rock to pop punk, jazz and concert band genres.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

Hope: Big anthems! Big arena feel. Greg and I do dueling vocals, which is so sick. Pulsing guitars. Thick bass, heavy drums, so much kick. Background chants. Some verse synths.

Greg: Anthemic-rock type stuff. With a lil’ flava flav.

Matt: Bombastic drums, driving guitars and bass with ambience from synths.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Hope: We actually just released a new single, “Henchmen”! That came out on January 13th.

Greg: “Henchmen” is a catastrophic-blow-it-all-up kind of tune. We wanted it to be huge.

Hope: It was written to hopefully be an anthem for the oppressed. I think in today’s society, especially 2016 alone, people felt more oppressed than ever; like their opinions and thoughts didn’t matter. 2016 was catastrophic, and we want our listeners to know that we, as a band, all stand united with those who feel that oppression. We will always stand up and be a part of the fight to give everyone a voice. I don’t care what religion you practice or what the color of your skin is. We are all one.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Hope: The writing process really does depend on the song. Sometimes I’ll think of a lyric first, other times an entire verse will jump out to me while I’m walking somewhere.

Greg: Depends on the song! Every song is its own entity.

Matt: Sometimes Greg has a guitar part in mind, sometimes it’s Hope with an idea for a song or a lyric or I have a drum part idea. It varies from song to song.

What are current projects you are working on? (Upcoming shows/tour? New music?)

Hope: We definitely want to have a new EP out in May or June. I think it’ll probably end up being more towards June. “Henchmen” was released to hopefully kick off 2017 with a huge bang, and we just want to keep following that momentum. We’ll definitely tour this year, get a bunch of shows in the spring, and maybe do an East Coast run to start before an EP. There’s a lot of ideas swirling around.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Hope: The coolest thing is that we had a conversation about goals a few months back, and we all had the exact same goals for this band. Exact same ones. That’s how you know you’re in the right spot; when you all want the same thing and are determined to collectively work for it. U.S. tour, new EP, Warped Tour, eventual record deal, eventual full-length, cross over into the European and Asian touring markets. All things to work towards. :)

Greg: Tour, tour, tour. Play shows. Write music. Hang. Get sponsored by Taco Bell/Feed The Beat.

Matt: Writing, touring, meeting as many fans along the way and seeing the world at the same time. I would love to be part of a festival like Warped Tour. Going overseas would be awesome too!

What music platforms can readers find your music?

Hope: Almost everywhere, really! iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify, we have our own Pandora station which is super cool. And we’re on every social media platform.

VISTA will be performing at Stanhope House in NJ on Feb. 19.