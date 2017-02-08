Realists: An Interview With Unabridged

Learn who Unabridged is in this interview below!

Where are you from?

Manahawkin, New Jersey

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We have been a band for almost three years now. We started back in freshman year of high school. We are a three-piece band with interesting personalities for each song.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

We are entirely enjoyable alternative rock. Think Green Day meets The Beatles meets The Killers.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We are releasing our first professionally recorded EP this spring. The title is New Age Realists.

What is your writing and recording process like?

It’s a joint process between the guitarist and the bassist. We have two lead vocalists and we decide, based on the song, whose voice is more suited.

What are current projects you are working on?

We have an upcoming show at the Stone Pony’s Rock To The Top competition Feb. 12. And a week after we are playing the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton on Feb. 19.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

To become a working band and never have to work a day job.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

iTtunes, Spotify, SoundCloud etc.

Catch Unabridged at The Stone Pony on Feb. 12 and the Lizzie Rose Music Room on Feb. 19. For more information, check out their social media pages.