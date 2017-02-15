An Interview With Matty Carlock: Writing For Self-Redemption

Matty Carlock is an unsigned artist from New Jersey who makes music as a therapeutic escape for himself, but has made something more of it. He filled us in on how he got started in music, his current projects, and what he hopes for in the future in his music career.

Where are you from?

Middletown, NJ.

How long have you been an artist and how did you get started?

I’ve been touring, creating, and releasing music properly for about 10 years now. I was in a hardcore band, called BACK AND FORTH, that has three public releases. I toured with that for a long time when we were more active. While I was on tour with them, I couldn’t ignore my roots, and I would write folk songs on the acoustic in the back of the van on long drives, and now being a solo artist is my main focus. It’s been about a year since my debut album, Loveless, came out.

I got started as a young kid after discovering old Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and CCR records from my mom. We have a piano in the house, and she is a very musical woman who loves rock’n’roll. My Uncle Dave was always in a band that would play family parties, so that inspired me as well. It was just something that always made sense for as early as I could remember. I was always a recluse, so the songs made it possible to live inside my own world. I still reside there. Happily, with consequences.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

I don’t think I necessarily would. I would just let it naturally unfold to their ears, I’m not too interested in putting walls up or shaping and molding somebody’s perspective of what I selfishly create.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

My latest release was my debut record entitled Loveless that came out in March. It was a selfish record, meaning I created it with the intentions of nobody ever hearing it. I was in the lowest, darkest point of my life and it felt like it was do or die. I was simply writing for self-redemption, and to make peace with the demons I couldn’t face. I engineered it mostly by myself in my house. I composed everything, and played mostly everything. It’s a record about fighting back, overcoming your fears, and becoming stronger. I love it. It kept me living, and I’ve made my peace because of it.

What is your writing and recording process like?

There’s usually not a lot of physical playing, or writing involved until months after something has been rattling in my head. I usually get ideas, sometimes full songs as they are on record, in public, while speaking to people, at red lights, but hardly ever when in the studio or if I’m ever supposed to write a song or make a record. It simply passes through me, and I feel as if I’m here to deliver it. So, I try my best to do so. A lot of thinking, which I guess to answer your question, doesn’t look like much of anything.

What are current projects you are working on?

I’m always working on something—a new hardcore band called xSWETALx with some friends of mine. My next record is in mixing. I’m also doing a hip-hop/R&B project called Hard Love with my friend TimmyTepp (who just released a mixtape that you should check out). I’m producing Dean Cribbin’s record Out By The Sea, and Albert Kotola’s record as well. I just got back from tour with Sammy Kay, and I’m touring up north in February doing some shows with the Cryptics from NH.

What are your goals for the future as an artist?

To touch people in the most positive way as I possibly can, like the ones who touched me. To open up the minds of the youth. I want to be the artist on full volume in your headphones, as you walk away your pain at 4 a.m.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

IG: @mattycarlock

FB: @mattycarlock

Twitter: @mattycarlock

Spotify / Apple Music / Tidal / iTunes / Amazon / YouTube