Overcoming Troubles: An Interview With STEALING FAME

We were recently filled in on STEALING FAME and how they go about creating music, what they’re currently working on, and what’s in store for them in the future. Read more below.

Please list all band members:

Right now, it’s just Michael Stoutenger and Logan Romanowicz. Our drummer recently left the band to try different types of projects. We are currently looking for a replacement.

Where are you from?

Philadelphia born and raised, and Logan is from Maryland.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

STEALING FAME has been around for five years. I, Michael Stoutenger, started off as a solo artist creating the band, The Michael Stoutenger Band, which would morph into STEALING FAME. We moved to STEALING FAME because we had consistent members at its creation and because we were solidifying our place in the music scene.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

Rock and metal with a touch of pop.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest release was called Through The Fire, released summer of last year. It’s our second full length-album. This album had more variety to it and its primary focus was about overcoming troubles in life which differed from its predecessor, Destruction of Man. Through The Fire is 12 songs in length and I believe it best represents us as a band. You have songs like “With My Fist” that would be categorized as metal similar to that of Slipknot, then there’s the song, “More,” with a softer touch on the rock side and “Through The Fire” which is the most pop song on the album. So far the top sellers right now are “Fire,” the opening song on the album, and “More.”

What is your writing and recording process like?

I usually write all parts/instruments to the song then I present them to the other members of the band. Usually, we will practice the song and see as a band what we come up with that’s different and possibly improve the song as a whole. After we feel the song is ready, we will play it live to see the crowd’s reaction and to get a feel for how it plays live. From this point, we would go on to record the song and include it in the next album. This process can change at any time and it has but it’s the most used method of writing and recording as of now.

What are current projects you are working on?

We are looking to release another album soon actually. The exact date we aren’t sure of yet, but we are aiming for Feb. The album will be about relationships, love and heartache. It’s in reflection of Valentine’s Day. This album will be online release only.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Our goals are to try and make this a career—playing all over the world—but for now, we will settle for being local in the Tri-State Area, reaching the world through the internet.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

Anywhere that music is available to listen you can hear us. To name a few Spotify, YouTube, Google Play, SoundCloud and Apple Music. You can purchase our music on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and of course us. Our website is www.stealingfame.com and our Facebook is www.facebook.com/stealingfame.