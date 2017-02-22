An Interview With Old City Revival: Something New

Old City Revival is a four-piece band who has recently filled us in on their influences, their full-length and split EP, and their future goals. Read more below!

Please list all band members:

Kevin Dunne

Brandon Cole

Tom Hale

Pete DelBuono

Where are you from?

Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

The band started in 2014 as an acoustic duo, but later formed into a four-piece, full band.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

We have influences of everything from emo to stadium rock. Some bands that inspire us are Kings of Leon, Foals, Brand New, and U2.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

In November of 2016, we released our first full-length 11-track album titled This Is A Beautiful Painting.

In December of 2016, we released a split EP with one of our favorite bands to play with, Crash Landing. The split was titled Cl-Ocr.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Our writing process varies from song to song, but most of the time while we are practicing, we are constantly working on new material.

Our recording process is very relaxed and fun, and we are all very prepared before going into the studio to make things as smooth as possible.

What are current projects you are working on?

Currently we are deciding on either releasing another split soon, just focusing on our own EP, or both.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Our goal as a band is to constantly put out music that people can relax while listing to, and to also better ourselves as musicians with each release.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

Our album and split EP can be found online on iTunes, Spotify, oldcityrevival.bandcamp.com.