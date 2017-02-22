Milkpunk: An Interview With Milkmen

New Brunswick-based band, Milkmen, talked with us about how they got started up, their latest full-length album, and their future plans of touring. Check it out below.

Please list all band members:

Benjamin Thieberger – Vocals/Guitar

Brian Hughes – Vocals/Bass

Anthony D’Arcangelo – Drums

Where are you from?

New Brunswick, NJ

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

Ant and I (Ben) had been working on Milkmen since around the spring of 2014 after being introduced by a mutual friend in the New Brunswick music scene. Brian and I lived in the same dorm our freshman year at Rutgers University, and then got a house together the next year. He joined Milkmen around February of 2015 after his other band, Hurricane Season, broke up.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

Our music is a mixture of indie, punk, jazz, and other influences. We like to just call it “milkpunk.”

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest, first, and only release so far was our debut self-titled full-length, which we put out on Christmas 2015. The album was recorded and mixed by Kory Gable at The Kaleidoscope in Lancaster, PA, and mastered by Bill Henderson of Azimuth Mastering.

What is your writing and recording process like?

A lot of our material is developed in free-form jams. We like to work off each other when someone comes up with a good initial riff or groove.

What are current projects you are working on?

We just returned from a 10-day run with El Americano (Union, NJ) and will be heading out on a few smaller runs this spring. We are planning a more substantial tour for this summer, and are working on a new album.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Our goals are simply to keep progressing as a band and as individual musicians, and to put out more music that we can be proud of.

On what music platforms can readers find your music?

Our music is available at milkmenband.bandcamp.com and on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Tidal.