No Rules On Inspiration: An Interview With EXNATIONS

Three-piece, EXNATION, discussed with us their latest single, their writing and recording process, and more! Read more below.

Please list all band members:

Josh Reich – vocals, guitar

Taylor Hughes – drums

Gaelen Smith – guitars

Where are you from?

Washington, DC.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

The project started as a studio experiment at the very end of 2015. We’re coming up on two years now.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

Music that makes you feel happy, wanna take a car ride, and jiggle your tush.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We recently released a new singled called “Free.” The song is about that growing pain you experience when you’re starting to get older and wish you would have appreciated the ride a little more. The song is about searching for that feeling again.

What is your writing and recording process like?

It’s different every time. We write some songs together, some alone. Most of the time it starts with Josh on acoustic guitar and vocals. Drums, guitars and ear candy to follow. We try not to put any rules on inspiration. It will come to be how it pleases.

What are current projects you are working on?

We actually released a music video for “Free” on Feb. 10! The video is all candid shots on an adventure from NY to L.A. In addition to that, you can expect to see a handful of East Coast dates as well!

What are your goals for the future as a band?

We want to be sure that we’re making music that really makes people feel something, to have our songs be the soundtrack to special moments in our fans’ lives. If you can do that for people, then you’re doing it right.

What music platforms can readers find your music?

You can find us everywhere! Find us on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud and more!