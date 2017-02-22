Steve Earle & Friends @ The Town Hall

MANHATTAN, NY—Three-time Grammy Award winning, New York-based folk/country/rock singer-songwriter Steve Earle has a six-year-old son living with autism. On Dec. 5, 2016, Earle headlined the second annual benefit concert at The Town Hall to benefit the school his son attends. The concert featured Steve Earle & the Dukes performing Earle’s 1986 breakthrough album, Guitar Town, in its entirety for the first time in New York in 30 years. The concert also featured performances by Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin and Matt Savage.

The concert started with Earle introducing Savage, an autistic jazz and classical pianist from Sudbury, Massachusetts. Colvin performed one song solo and six songs with Earle, Nash performed six songs, and then Earle and the Dukes performed the 10 songs from Guitar Town. The evening concluded with an ensemble encore of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children.”

All net proceeds raised by ticket sales were donated to the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism. Formerly known as The McCarton School, the school was founded on the belief that children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities. The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic and supportive services for diagnosed children and their families.

Shawn Colvin & Steve Earle

Even Here We Are (Paul Westerberg cover) Come What May Burnin’ It Down (Steve Earle cover) Sunny Came Home (Shawn Colvin cover) Diamond in the Rough (Shawn Colvin cover) Tell Moses

Graham Nash

Military Madness I Used to Be a King Myself at Last Simple Man Our House (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song) Chicago (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song)

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Guitar Town (Steve Earle song) Goodbye’s All We’ve Got Left (Steve Earle song) Hillbilly Highway (Steve Earle song) Good Ol’ Boy (Gettin’ Tough) (Steve Earle song) My Old Friend the Blues (Steve Earle song) Someday (Steve Earle song) Think It Over (Steve Earle song) Fearless Heart (Steve Earle song) Little Rock ‘n’ Roller (Steve Earle song) Down the Road (Steve Earle song)

Encore:

Never Go Home Teach Your Children (with Graham Nash) (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song)

Show date: December 5, 2016