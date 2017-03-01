North Jersey Notes: Ryder, Steve Bello, Brand Of Julez and more!

RYDER—Queens, NY

I came across this really cool rock band out of Queens, NY, who really have this nostalgic sound to them whether they realize it or not. The name of the band is Ryder, and I came across them through an online search for a band to feature this week. I really loved the powerful vocals of singer James Ryder and the riffage of guitarist Andrew Bloch on songs like “Do or Die,” “Slave to Love,” “When It All Comes Down” and “Don’t Lose Your Heart.” It’s James’ vocals that really give the songs a retro feel. I’m not sure if it was the intention of the song or just the band’s influences really coming through.

According to their bio, Ryder is a four-piece hard rock band based out of Queens, who only formed last June. It wasn’t long before the band was performing at places like the world-renowned Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles and The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. Since the band’s formation, they’ve been asked to share the stage with the likes of Ted Poley, Ross The Boss from Manowar, Dope, Motorgrator, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, Flotsam And Jetsam and Joe Lynn Turner. Ryder has created a sound for themselves that delivers a powerful music style that is still appreciated by the masses. The band is made up of singer and guitarist James Ryder, guitarist Andrew Bloch, bassist Dennis Torrent, and drummer Matt Hass.

On Jan. 1, Ryder released their EP, IV. The EP was engineered and produced by Anthony Esposito, founding member of Lynch Mob, former Ace Frehley bassist, and current bassist for Jake E Lee and the Red Dragon Cartel. The EP features the four songs that I mentioned earlier, and draw major influences from bands like Thin Lizzy, Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, but don’t stray much from the originality of the songs. This is just where the retro feel of the band comes from. I really liked the Ryder sound and can’t wait to hear more from these guys moving forward this year. For more on Ryder, visit Facebook.com/Ryderband.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother Steve Bello has a couple of great shows coming up. This Saturday night (3/4), he’ll be opening for Michael Angelo Batio at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ. This will be a huge show for a shredder like Steve Bello as Michael Angelo Batio is known as one of the fastest shredders on the planet and who’s influenced amazing guitarists like the late Dimebag Darrell, Tom Morello, John Petrucci, and Herman Li. Guitar geeks will not want to miss this show. Then a week later (3/11), Steve Bello will be opening for the legendary Uli Jon Roth of Scorpions fame at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY. This will be another ShredFest! For more on Steve Bello, visit SteveBelloRocks.com.

Congrats to my brothers from Brand Of Julez, who recently inked a deal with the booking agency, M7. They’re known for their work with bands like Veer Union, Bobaflex, Smile Empty Soul, and Black Tide. This is exciting news for the boys from the Boogie Down. This gives them a bigger opportunity to get their music out there to a larger audience. For more on the Brand Of Julez boys, visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez.

And finally, next Sunday (3/12), my band Rahway will be playing a post-St. Patty’s Day Parade Party at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ. This will be a really fun show because it happens after the Asbury Park St. Patty’s Day Parade and features our brothers Sekond Skyn, Negative Sky, and all the way from New England, Travel Amygdala. For more info on this show, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

3/2—The Silverhounds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/4—Lane Six Presents Guitar Fest Featuring Michael Angelo Batio/Steve Bello—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

3/5—FLAW/Righteous Vendetta/Source/Infinitus Mortus/Kold Blooded/Breath Before Death—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/7—Night Demon/Thrashole—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/9—Hecyos—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/11—Black Night Revival—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

3/11—Overkill/Nile/Amorphis/Swallow The Sun/Xenophile/We…Our War/Enrage—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/11—Despyre/Black Dawn/Steel Reign/Funghoul/Atomic Minds/Steel Spades Syndicate—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/11—Steve Bello/Uli Jon Roth—The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

3/12—Rahway/Sekond Skyn/Negative Sky/Travel Amygdala —The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

3/12—Trace Your Steps/THEWARWITHIN/Sinking Monroe—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/13—OG MACO/Young Greatness—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/14—Angelmaker/Falsifier/Extortionist/Filth/Ender—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/23—DOPE/Combichrist/September Mourning/Davey Suicide/Panzie*/Deprived—Highline Ballroom, NYC

3/24—Lane Six Present: Last In Line—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

3/24—Skunk Daze CD Release Party/Disposable/Taylor and The Apes/Montgomery—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/25—Jersey Campfires Production Presents: Rahway/Palaceburn/Know Your Enemy/Sucker/Sinertia/Answer Infinity—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ

3/25—Killcode/Baelfire/Corevalay/Ryder/The Shade—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

3/31—Lane Six Presents: Tim “Ripper” Owens/Ghost of War—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ