Champagne Jam @ Webster Hall

MANHATTAN, NY—The Front Bottoms held its recurring holiday party, Champagne Jam, at all three rooms of Webster Hall on Dec. 18, 2016. Twelve bands performed this year, most playing for about a half hour while the headliner played for more than an hour. The Front Bottoms, Screaming Females, Brick + Mortar and Ezra Furman performed in the Grand Ballroom. LVL UP, Diet Cig, Will Miles and American Trappist performed in the mid-sized Marlin Room. Hodera, the Big Easy, Dollys and Secret Mountain performed in the smaller Studio.