Wanna Cry Out Loud?: Once

I can’t remember a film that made me cry out loud as much as Once, the 2007 musical. It’s not that it was so sad, per se, it’s just that its depiction of two people finding their love for each other through music was so damn wonderful and hit home so hard. The subsequent Broadway musical garnered raves and this touring company is said to be—whether because of the songs or because of the chemistry between the lovers—simply fabulous. The State Theatre in Easton, Pennsylvania, will host the show for two straight nights this month on March 29 & 30.