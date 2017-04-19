North Jersey Notes: The Inversion Circus, Incognito Theory, Royal Skulls, and More

THE INVERSION CIRCUS—Red Bank, NJ

I came across a cool new band out of Red Bank, NJ, who was actually nominated for Top New Artist at last year’s Asbury Music Awards. The name of the band is The Inversion Circus, and I learned about them because I was invited to a CD release party event at The Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ on Saturday, May 13, through Facebook. The invite piqued my interest about the band, and my interest was raised even more after I gave The Inversion Circus a listen on their website, InversionCircus.com. I got to hear the songs “Baraboo,” “Tuffy’s Revenge” and “Ferrous Wheel” and well, they were instrumental, but these songs jammed! The musicianship in this band is second to none. I was hooked!

According to their bio, The Inversion Circus was formed by guitarist Chris Macock and bassist Chris Davison back in 2014 based on an idea that they would write music that they actually enjoy playing, as well as being challenged musically. With this goal in mind, Chris and Chris knew that drummer Ronnie Mormino was the natural choice to lay down their grooves. The Inversion Circus was born! Musically for this trio, there were no boundaries. The boys feel that if they can imagine it, they will do it, hence validating their name Inversion Circus as it truly is a circus of music!

The Inversion Circus will be releasing their debut full-length CD, InTents (Fire at the Big Top) on May 14. To celebrate the CD’s release, The Inversion Circus will be throwing a CD release party at The Brighton Bar on Saturday, May 13, with Metal Life Crisis, Steve Bello, and The Way Out. You need to check these guys out or get to this CD release party. For more on The Inversion Circus or to give them a listen, visit InversionCircus.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother Dave Incognito recently sent me his band Incognito Theory’s new music video for their song “Reckoning” off of their upcoming CD, Ashes Divide. The song is pretty good, and the video is pretty well-shot and edited. It’s definitely a legit music video. I can’t wait to hear the rest of Ashes Divide. God knows I’ve been waiting a year and day to see this CD come out. To check out “Reckoning” or learn more about Incognito Theory, visit IncognitoTheory.com.

Former Atom Strange guitarist Alex Rude has been playing with a new project called Royal Skulls with my old pal Purple Pam fronting the band. I gave the songs “Amongst The Chaos,” “Bad-Ass Bitch,” and “Motorslut” a listen, and these tracks are simply raw and dirty NYC rock songs reminiscent of old dirty NYC bands like Spread Eagle from back in the day. God knows that I would know if these guys sounded like Spread Eagle since I spent some time playing those songs with singer Ray West in his solo band. Purple Pam has some grit to her voice and these songs were actual “songs” if you know what I mean. If you want to check Royal Skulls out, visit RoyalSkulls.bandcamp.com.

And finally, it looks like my brother Bryan Brenizer really does have his band Among Us officially back together. After a successful show with HedPE and Motorgrater back in February at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, the band released an EP of brand new songs called Reflections, featuring the single “Gone Too Soon.” I have to say that it’s pretty awesome to hear Bryan and the boys back at it. Among Us will be a part of the Corevalay CD release party at Maxwell’s Tavern in Hoboken, NJ on April 28 with New Day Dawn and Harvest Falls. For more on Among Us, visit Facebook.com/AmongUs.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

4/19—Doyle from The Misfits—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

4/19—Traitors/I Am/Ender/The Machinist/Refinement/Stronger Than Death—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

4/22—Killcode/L.A. Guns/Faster Pussycat—Mulcahy’s, Wantagh, NY

4/23—Faster Pussycat/Ryder/Dirty Black 7/Lunatic Fringe/Strange Eclipse—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

4/24—Gothic Knights/Delain/Hammerfall—Stage 48, NYC

4/28—Corevalay/Among Us/New Day Dawn/Harvest Falls—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

4/29—Militia Nation Presents: Sekond Skyn/Psychoprism/Broken Past/Incognito Theory/Dead City Crown/High Octane—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

5/3—Jersey Campfire Presents: Ascending From Ashes/PAULUS HooK/White Void/Answer Infinity/Triple Scoop—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

5/5—SAVE THE MUSIC AT SBHS: Rahway/Inside Riptide/Hollywood Kills—Saddle Brook High School, Saddle Brook, NJ

5/5—Yngwie Malmsteen/Midnite Hellion/Ripped—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

5/5—Skrizzly Adams/Mikell’s Plot/Stars Apart—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

5/6—Michale Graves/Incognito Theory—Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

5/6—Cycle of Pain/Lower The Veil/Legion/Out Of Bounds/Ideosphere/Shattered Skin—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

5/6—Borgo Pass/BLACK DAWN/Logan’s Room/John Wilkes Booth—Revolution Bar and Music Hall, Amityville, NY

5/12—Rahway/Resurge/Panzie*/Brand of Julez/Corevalay—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

5/13—The Inversion Circus/Metal Life Crisis/Steve Bello/The Way Out—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ