Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day has become a tradition that suits fans of all music genres, and that day falls on April 22 this year. A list of all the vinyl records that will be available for purchase has recently been released, and we put together a list of the albums we think you should check out this time around. Record Store Day caters to fans of classic rock, contemporary rock, pop punk, hip-hop, and every other genre you could think of. Head over to support your local record store this Saturday!