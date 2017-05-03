Dweezil Zappa To Make Guest Artist Appearance At School Of Rock Clark (Press Release)

Guitarist, composer, producer, and actor Dweezil Zappa – son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Grammy winner Frank Zappa – will visit School of Rock Clark, located at 1173 Raritan Road in Clark, on Wednesday, May 10 from 6:00 to 9:00PM. Zappa will be sharing guitar tips and tricks, as well as stories about his diverse music career, with School of Rock’s students and their parents.

“We’re thrilled to have Dweezil as a guest artist at School of Rock Clark,” says Art Lima, VP of Operations for School of Rock Clark. “Students, parents, and local Dweezil Zappa fans have been waiting a long time to have the opportunity to spend time with such an important and multi-talented artist.”

Zappa has recorded and performed with some of rock’s premier superstars – including Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen, Brian May, Angus Young, Eric Johnson, Spinal Tap, and Terry Bozzio. He’s also been a TV host, creator of the theme music for Fox TV’s “The Ben Stiller Show”, an actor in such movies as “The Running Man” and “Pretty In Pink”, and a session musician on hit rap, rock, and pop records. In May and June, he’ll bring “Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank” with his band The Others of Intention to venues across America. He’ll perform on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on June 20, and later in the summer, he’ll bring his tour to Europe for shows that will continue through October.

“It would have been a massively exciting for me to have had the type of learning environment that’s offered by School of Rock, and I would have definitely wanted to be a part of something like that in my formative years,” says Zappa. “That said, I had some pretty stellar experiences growing up with Frank Zappa as my father and inspiration!”

Dweezil Zappa’s visit to School of Rock Clark will take place from 6:00 to 9:00PM on Wednesday, May 10. Attendees will be eligible for raffle prizes – including autographed copies of Dweezil’s latest CD “Via Zammata”, autographed Dweezil posters, and a free week at Dweezilla Music Boot Camp, which will take place at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY from 7/24 through 7/27.

Admission to the event is $10, and space is limited. To reserve entry, RSVP at School of Rock Clark’s Facebook page. For more information, contact School of Rock Clark at (908) 577-4473.