Inked Out: Iron Horse Tattoo – Williamstown, NJ

Just when I thought that I’ve visited every tattoo shop in Jersey, I pass by one on my way home from picking up a pizza for my wife and me that I’ve never seen before. I pulled in really quick to take a look and I walked into one of the cleanest shops I’ve seen in years. The name of this shop was Iron Horse Tattoo, and trust me when I tell you this place was spotless. My visit was a short one since I had a hot pizza sitting in the car, but I had enough time to get a good idea about the shop.

I walked into a wide open space with many private rooms in the back for tattooing and a large waiting room in front separated by a very cool looking front desk with the shop’s name on the front of it. The shop had this “spa”-like atmosphere. The waiting room had a flat screen TV on the wall along with a wall portfolio of flash artwork, and chairs for those who have to wait. This was a beautiful shop, but did the shop’s beauty match the artwork put out by the shop’s artists?

The owner of the Iron Horse Tattoo is named Eric Silcox, who is known around the shop as “E.” I did not get to meet E since he was with a client, but E opened the shop back in April 2015 and hasn’t looked back since. He started his tattooing journey in 2003 at Sick Creation Tattoo in West Deptford, NJ, where he worked until December 2014. Less than a year later, he opened his own shop, where he’s helped customers turn their “art ideas into awesome tattoos.” Iron Horse Tattoo offers free consultations, but all drawings require a deposit of $25 to $50 based on the size of the tattoo to ensure that the prospective client is serious about making an appointment.

E specializes in portrait work, wildlife, and black and grey tattoos. Joining E at Iron Horse Tattoo are two other artists in Chris Mc and Brent. Chris is a Jersey boy, who’s called Williamstown home since 1989. He worked as a zookeeper and environmental educator for 10 years before he started tattooing, which he’s been doing now for almost seven years. Chris specializes in neo-traditional and full color tattoo pieces and anything related to nature or comic books. He says he’s willing to take on any style that he gets the opportunity to take on. Chris is also the founding member and lead singer of the Jersey band LNJ Sessions. Brent started tattooing in 2005 down in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he apprenticed under tattoo artist Ryan Griffin, who taught him the old school way of tattooing, from making needles to ink to building your own machines. After two years of apprenticing, Brent started traveling and working in a few different shops, and 10 years and a few states later, he found himself here in the Dirty Jerz engaged, with a beautiful daughter and living the American dream.

Iron Horse Tattoo is a custom tattoo shop that turns your ideas into realities…on your skin, anyway. Walk-ins seemed to be welcome at this shop, but appointments are encouraged and of course, promises you a slot with one of their talented artists, who are all state-licensed and blood pathogen certified. All machines are autoclave sterilized nightly and all needles are single-use. I will say this again, this shop was spotless and one of the cleanest shops I have seen in Jersey.

Iron Horse Tattoo abides by all of the age laws. No one under 18 can be tattooed in this shop and even at the age of 18, a parental consent form is required. Iron Horse Tattoo is located at 2037 South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, NJ. They’re open seven days a week on Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. You can call and reach one of the artists at Iron Horse Tattoo to set up a consultation by calling (856) 629-0600 or email them at ironhorsetattooing@gmail.com. Another thing unique about Iron Horse Tattoo is that they offer a 10% discount for veterans, police, military, and all union locals. According to the ship, ID is required to receive the discount. If you’re in the Williamstown, NJ area, you’re encouraged to stop in and check the shop out on your own, or you can check them out on their website IronHorseTattooing.com or “Like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/Iron-horse-Tattoo-435991889905188. Like I said, this was a short visit. My pizza probably got cold anyway from sitting in the car.

Well, I’m off to check out my next tattoo spot! Who knows what state it will be in! If you have a tattoo shop that you want to suggest, please e-mail me the name of the place and whom I should ask for at tim@theaquarian.com.