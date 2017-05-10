An Interview With Unsigned Band Of The Month, The Stolen: Euphoric Thoughts

For many years, The Stolen has been a band name that the Tri-State Area, and even further, has been very familiar with. The New Jersey quartet made up of Dom Cuce, brothers Mike and Rob Chiarappa, and Kevin Smart have been touring and constantly putting out new music while always engaging with their supporters. Read more about the band below.

Where are you from?

Old Bridge, NJ.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We’ve been touring for the past four to five years, but funny enough, we started as a cover band when we were all around 10 years old. Eventually, as we got older, we started writing our own music and touring as much as possible.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

That’s a hard one. From a writing standpoint, I would say it’s very honest. We aren’t afraid to do what we want when it comes to our music and I feel like that is the only way to create.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest release was actually a song called “Euphoric,” and it’s off of our new record that comes out May 19.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Our writing process is a very collaborative effort—it’s a very together thing. A lot of the time, our guitarist, Rob, will come to us with an idea and we’ll go from there, all adding to it. As far as our recording process, we do a lot of it ourselves. For our last record and for the one that is about to come out, we tracked guitars with Mike Oettinger at CannonFound Soundation in Union City, NJ. Other than that, everything is done ourselves and we take a lot of pride in that. It has allowed us to take our time and do what we want.

What are current projects you are working on?

We have a few things that are coming up for us. Our new record comes out May 19 and we are headed out on tour this summer!

What is your favorite memory as a band?

We’ve had a lot of amazing memories so it’s hard to pick one. We have played so many awesome shows, met some amazing people, and have great experiences together, so I would have to say all of that combined. Pretty much everything (laughs).

What are your goals for the future as a band?

I would say to keep doing what we are doing right now, while growing as a band. We love making music and getting out on the road as much as possible. We just want to keep doing that while connecting with new people.

Where can readers find your music?

Literally everywhere. We are on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and pretty much anywhere you can think of.

Catch The Stolen on their Fragile Heart Release Tour at Brighton Bar in Long Branch on May 19, Amityville Music Hall on Long Island on May 21, and Voltage Lounge in Philadelphia on May 29.