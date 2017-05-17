Honky-Tonk Heaven: Bourbon Street Blues Fest

On May 20 and 21, in Stanhope NJ, at the Waterloo Concert Field, at Allamuchy State Park, the tenth annual Bourbon Street Blues Fest will present on Saturday Americana hero Mike Zito, Lee Delray, Bernard Alison, the Bob Lanza and Above Ground Blues Bands and Kenny Wayne Shephard. Sunday means New Orleans horn band Bonerama (who will blow you away), Billy Hector, The Fins and Robert Cray. It promises to be a real woozy doozy and I should be walking around the grounds as if I died and went to honky-tonk heaven. Best thing about it is you don’t have to fly anywhere. For more info, go to bourbonstreetbluesfest.com.