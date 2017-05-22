Press Release: Panorama 2017

NEW YORK, NY (May 18, 2017) – Celebrating New York City’s unique position at the intersection of music, art and technology, PANORAMA returns this summer with an all-new lineup of artistry and even more innovation at THE LAB, powered by HP.

Building on the success of last year’s debut, THE LAB’s museum-quality exhibition space has been expanded to include additional interactive, experiential digital art installations, fusing technology, art, performance and design at the center of Panorama. Curated exclusively by New York City-based artists, THE LAB puts the city’s unparalleled creativity and innovation on display for a sensory adventure culminating in a massive 360 degree dome theater.

HP is once again on board as the official technology sponsor for Panorama and will be setting up in THE LAB, working with digital artists and HP Z Workstations to build out the full scale experience for festival goers.

“HP is all about creating experiences that amaze – and we are truly reinventing the summer festival experience,” said Emily Ketchen, head of Americas Marketing, HP, Inc. “The immersive, experiential stations – whether a virtual reality installation or an interactive experience with Inking technology on HP notebooks, will provide a boost to the overall experience for attending fans.”

Described by W Magazine as a, “mind and body escape,” THE LAB is the nucleus of Panorama, where festivalgoers can partake in a number of hands-on, sensory adventures rooted in digital design and artistic expression. At the heart of THE LAB is The Exhibition, a showcase of New York City’s local talent and innovation with a series of dynamic and immersive art installations driven by technology. Artists designing installations include Prism, SOFTlab, FutureWife, Ekene Ijeoma, Emilie Baltz, and The Windmill Factory. THE LAB is curated by META.IS.

Artist Installations included at The Exhibition at THE LAB –

Future Portrait created by Prism

Future Portrait transforms motion into an amazing dynamic film. Your performance drives uniquely beautiful animation that can be remixed and shared on the fly. Discover a new you defined by movement.

Volume created by SOFTlab

An interactive cube of responsive mirrors that redirect light and sound as a volume that reflects the excitement of surrounding festival goers. Volume uses mirrors, light, and sound as fundamental building elements to remix the character of the festival goers and gaze back at them with empathy and exuberance.

Boolean Planet created by Future Wife

A monolithic sphere beckons nearby entities to form gravity wells with the weight of their bodies, slicing through celestial veils to reveal the unseen worlds beneath the surface.

Heartfelt created by Ekene Ijeoma

Heartfelt is a participatory interactive installation which engages participants in holding hands and letting electricity flow through them to turn on lights and play sounds. It uses participants’ bodies as conductors to close the circuit of socio-political polarization, creating a shared experience of solitary and interconnectivity.

Dream Machine created by Unicorns Exist

The Dream Machine is a multi-player, olfactory organ performance that combines smell with sound, touch and light in a single interactive experience.

Right Passage created by The Windmill Factory

Right Passage is a room scale sound and light performance installation. You begin in a massive hazed void. A reflective labyrinth emerges, guiding you towards warmth. A rite of passage, a journey from darkness to light, a disorientation of the senses.

The Dome – a standout at last year’s festival – is set to return with all-new, original content and 30% bigger this year. Visually produced by Dirt Empire with original music, sound design, and spherical audio spatialization by Stenfert Charles, the 90-foot dome allows more than 250 festivalgoers at a time to experience the 360 degree immersive theater and provides its viewers with an unparalleled collective sensory experience. Proclaimed by the Observer as “the selling point of THE LAB,” The Dome is where Panorama’s synthesis of art, technology, music and design is given its ultimate expression.

3-day and single GA and VIP passes to the festival are on sale now at Panorama.NYC (Pass pricing below). The festival will feature performances from Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, A Tribe Called Quest, alt-J, Solange, Justice, Nick Murphy, MGMT and more. The full lineup can be viewed below.

The festival is hosted at Randall’s Island Park, located along New York City’s East River. The festival grounds are easily reachable by MTA bus, ferry, cab, bike and by foot via the RFK Bridge, the 103rd St. footbridge and Bronx Randall’s Island Connector.

The park is sustained, developed and programmed by the Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA) (www.randallsisland.org). Founded in 1992, RIPA is celebrating 25 amazing years of progress in transforming Randall’s Island Park into an innovative and exciting destination for sports, recreation, environmental exploration and cultural events.”

Produced by Goldenvoice.

Pass prices:

Single day GA $99

3-day GA $282

Single day VIP $230

3-day VIP $650

For additional information and to purchase passes, visit Panorama.NYC.

FRIDAY JULY 28

Frank Ocean • Solange

MGMT • Future Islands • Tyler the Creator • Spoon

Girl Talk • DJ Shadow • Vance Joy • Isaiah Rashad • MØ • Breakbot • THEY.

Foxygen • Theo Parrish • Omar-S • Cherry Glazerr • Marcellus Pittman

HONNE • 24 Hours • Jamila Woods • Jane Fitz • Jay Daniel

SATURDAY JULY 29

Tame Impala • alt-J

Nick Murphy • Nicolas Jaar • Belle & Sebastian

Vince Staples • Jagwar Ma • Matoma • Mitski • Hot Since 82

SOFI TUKKER • Motor City Drum Ensemble • S U R V I V E • Pinegrove • Noname • Bleached

Huerco S. • Anthony Naples • Mister Saturday Night • Jayda G • Powder

SUNDAY JULY 30

Nine Inch Nails • A Tribe Called Quest

Justice • Glass Animals • Cashmere Cat • Angel Olsen

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness • Snakehips • Kiiara • Mura Masa • 6LACK

Cloud Nothings • Derrick Carter • Preoccupations • Towkio • Honey Dijon

Dhani Harrison • Bishop Briggs

Tim Sweeney • DJ Heather • Miles Maeda