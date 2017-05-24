North Jersey Notes: Victim, Broken Past, Ryder, and More

VICTIM – Northampton, PA

So, one of my buddies, Bill Caufman, from PA and former drummer of the band Governing Murphy, recently reached out about his new project, Victim. Like I do with all of my friends, I give their projects a quick listen, and if I really like it, I will feature them in this column. Well, Bill Caufman and Victim, welcome to your tape…I mean “feature”! (Sorry, I just finished watching 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, and that series really got to me.) Anyway, I gave Victim a listen and I really loved that they were basically a no-frills rock ‘n’ roll band, much like my own band. The songs “Allentown,” “RnR,” “Chains,” and “LAX” all rocked. Singer Cris Moser definitely has that rock singer swagger in his voice. I would love to see what these guys can do live.

According to their bio, Victim is a five-piece band out of Eastern PA, who formed back in 2009. Singer Cris Moser and guitarist Eric Budihas recruited then drummer now guitarist, Wambz, to play as a three-piece rock band in the Northeast for about a year before disbanding for four years. Moser left for Los Angeles, Budihas found a job, and Wambz laid down his sticks and started his music business, but then destiny stepped in and the boys reunited, bringing in ’80s rocker Lee Billy on bass from the band Hampton, and drummer Bill Caufman. In 2015, Victim released their debut EP, Here’s To You, and did a local tour around the Lehigh Valley to support the EP. In 2016, Victim played a bunch of shows opening for bands like Richie Ramone, Quiet Riot, and Trapt, but the band’s most memorable show to date took place in their hometown of Northampton at the Roxy Theater. Toward the end of 2016, Victim released a single called “Fade Away,” which they released a music video for as well and received much acclaim for.

Here in 2017, there are new horizons for the Victim guys as they’ve been hard at work putting together their second full-length CD. The band is currently still performing all over the Northeastern PA region and they’ll even be hitting Jersey this Sunday (5/28) at the American Spirits Roadhouse in Asbury, NJ. Like I said, these guys are a no-frills rock ‘n’ roll band. If you’d like to check them out or find out where they’re playing next, visit VictimOfficial.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother Tattoo Tony and his band Broken Past, normally a cover band, has been working on some original material. It seems they’re following in the footsteps of Dark Sky Choir, who did the same. Tony and the Broken Past guys have been packing bars and clubs in the Central Jersey region. I’m extremely curious to hear what their original music sounds like. For more on Tattoo Tony’s band Broken Past, visit Facebook.com/BrokenPastNJ.

My boys from Ryder just made a huge announcement. They will be doing a short run of dates opening for 12 Stones and Shallowside coming up in June. This is pretty exciting for a local band out of Queens. The band is also releasing a promo video for a campaign where they’re asking people if rock ‘n’ roll is dead. For more on the guys from Ryder, visit Facebook.com/RyderBand.

And finally, a couple of weeks ago, my band Rahway did something amazing. We performed at a benefit concert at my old high school in Saddle Brook, NJ to save the music. First of all, what an amazing response to the band, but secondly, we helped raise over $8,000 and over 80 instruments were donated to help save Saddle Brook High School’s music program. The event was a huge success! In other Rahway news, the boys and I released our video for our song “Undefeated,” the title track to our upcoming CD which will be released on June 3. We’ll be celebrating with a CD release party at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ on June 10 with That Metal Show’s Don Jamieson hosting and performances by Common Wealth, Everything Falls, and the ultimate Motörhead tribute band, Headmotor. For more info on Rahway, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

5/25—Sinking Monroe/Triple Addiction—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/26—MIDNITE HELLION/Metalfier/Ryder/Eternian/Psychonaut Underground/Pussy Wolf—The Gramercy Theater, NYC

5/26—Common Wealth—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

5/27—Mikell’s Plot—Perth Amboy Waterfront Arts Festival, Perth Amboy, NJ

5/27—Ten Ton Mojo/Among Thieves/Lizzie and the Makers/All Night Sounds—The Gramercy Theatre, NYC

5/27—Eye of Eternity/Infinitus Mortus/Know Your Enemy/Sunday Best—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

5/28—Victim—American Spirits Roadhouse, Asbury, NJ

5/28—Flud/Death By Fiction/M-16—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/2—Barren—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ

6/3—Shyneboxx—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

6/7—September Mourning/Eye of Eternity/Libricide/Strive/Soul Unhinged/Twisting Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/10—Dinosaur Eyelids—John and Peter’s, New Hope, PA

6/10—Rahway CD Release Party/Don Jamieson/Common Wealth/Everything Falls/Headmotor—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

6/12—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—Webster Hall, NYC

6/13—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—Revolution Music Hall, Amityville, NY

6/14—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/15—Inaeona/Pray for Sound—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—KILLCODE/Headmotor/Anthems For Autumn/New Day Dawn/Ten Ton Mojo/Empire Fallen—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—40 Below Summer/IncognitoTheory—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/18—Round2Crew/Spencer Sutherland—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/22—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/23—Dark Sky Choir CD Release Party/Midnite Hellion/HIGH OCTANE/The RIFFS—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Frost Metal Coalition/Orbynot/Blue Movie—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—NJ Metalfest: BLOOD FEAST/Ashes of Your Enemy/Dead City Crown/Psychoprism/Attacker/Lyken21/MALICIOUS INTENT/Shadow of Demise/Baelfire/Embrace Agony/Metal Life Crisis/DETH KAKTUS—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—Scottish Widows/Alive 75: A Tribute to Kiss—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ