Reality Check: Readers’ Responses

This is really like some sort of episode of the old Twilight Zone. Sane people sit back and say… “Well surely NOW people will see” and we’ve been saying that for about a year or two now, on a weekly basis. (MORE FUN WITH THE RUSSIA THING—Issue: 3/8/17) We just continue to be astonished at how he gets away with things every day, any one of which would have sunk others in the past!

People are so afraid and so unhappy they hang on to this charlatan’s nonsense and refuse the weekly proof of such. I found it very interesting reading a story by a psychologist that his narcissism runs so deep he just sees others as an extension of himself and that would explain his curious behavior at his post-election rallies. He basically told people that “lock her up” and “drain the swamp” were lies he told and just good things to say to get elected. He seemed to think that everyone in the audience was in on the joke. Many in the crowd looked stunned but he couldn’t help but brag to his “friends” how clever he was in using all that BS to get elected.

In many ways, I appreciate Trump as a way for me to quickly realize people I have no interest in being associated with anymore. If at this point you still support Trump, after having plenty of time to see that you made a terrible mistake, you are either one of two things. Very stupid or so un-evolved and filled with fear that I really want nothing to do with you. As a good friend once said, “I weep for this world”.

—Bo Blaze

“There are many names for this kind of thing, but the most accurate is perjury.”

You’re as much fun as Andy Borowitz, but your column, unlike Borowitz’s little political riffs, offer actual news.

—Vincent Czyz

Eventually someone is going to have to ask this question: If Trump has nothing to do with this “Russia thing”, as you call it, then why is he either mocking it, calling it a hoax or going out of his way to stymie the progress of the United States trying to get to the bottom of a foreign enemy messing with our electoral process?

Now, either Trump is guilty as sin, he sure as hell is acting like it, or he is just a complete egomaniac who would rather this not have anything to do with the Russians and his popular-vote defeat have to do with “voter fraud” rather than admit he got beat by Clinton in the popular vote or the Russians had nothing to do with it. Knowing him, it is probably the latter. But doesn’t it look like absolute shit that the president of the United States doesn’t care or needs to quash a major investigation into the Russians’ meddling in our democracy?

The answer, no matter what excuse he or his cult followers give, is…YES!

—Man Matt “Lock Him Up!”

This is very, very disturbing. How many people is it now who worked for Donald Trump that’s been connected with the Russians, either monetarily, ideologically or directly? A Russian government, who not only spied on us, but is run by a psycho despot and is helping to massacre innocent women and children in Syria and having invaded Ukraine, thumbing its nose at the world? This is what Making American Great has wrought. This is what hatred of the Clintons has given us. This is what jingoism and fear and anti-Muslim, anti-women, anti-gay and anti-Mexican has given us. This is what 80,000 or so fed-up voters in the Rust Belt has handed us, a government now in bed with a fascist lunatic.

I remember when people in the country went to jail for merely saying the word Communist or having known someone who was one or whatever. I remember decades of Cold War rhetoric that this would have been considered beyond treason.

You live long enough that the leader of the Republican Party and now our president becomes a puppet apologist for Russia, who is trying to hide the fact or deny the fact that we were hacked and invaded (for all intents and purposes) by them.

People who said Obama hated America need to wake up to who really does hate it: Donald J. Putin.

—Anna Gesualdi

The problem with repealing a law as massive as the ACA is that it has already been adopted by states with the caveat that it will be subsidized by the federal government. (HEALTH CARE: HERE WE GO AGAIN—Issue: 3/15/17) The Republicans know this and they know that there are people with pre-existing conditions that insurance companies, if left to the free market, would boot and they will die. And then they will own that.

Plus it does not help that the president has promised affordable “tremendous” free health care for all! And it does not help that the TEA Party folks were voted in not to govern, but to say “No!” And they have zero interest in providing a solution to this incredibly important and hugely expensive issue. They just want it gone, but the president does not. He wants more, more, more!

I do not envy Paul Ryan. I am not sure he knows what his party wants to do. And as you have pointed out, they now have to actually govern and pass something that will affect people, instead of being just the “opposition party”.

Let’s see how that goes. My guess is not good.

—VEEP 254670

This is why some of us say repeal Obamacare outright and leave health insurance to the free market. Voila!

That’s why the Republicans are in control—or why they’re supposed to be.

—Elizabeth Vengen Esq.

JC,

Once again, you miss the point of this whole exercise in futility. We are going to be Single Payer in our lifetime. In fact, it is in the GOP bill if you are experienced enough in healthcare coverage to see it. It’s all there, black and white. Provider accepting government negotiated reimbursements with no balance billing? Check. “Payroll taxes” to cover “hospital coverages”? Check. We have 2 of the 3 necessary ingredients for Single Payer and the third is coming no later than 2020.

The funny part about liberals screaming over this is they won and don’t even realize it.

Peace,

—Bill Roberts

Conservatively Speaking

Donald Trump is clearly a socialist. So is Paul Ryan! Especially if they pass ANY health care bill instead of just repealing this nonsense.

If this goes through he loses my vote in 2020, and so do the Republicans in 2018. Fuck them!

—L. Aarron

