Love Rocks NYC @ Beacon Theatre

MANHATTAN, NY—Dozens of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy Award winners contributed their talents live when John Varvatos and Greg Williamson presented Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre on March 9. Sub-billed as A Change Is Gonna Come: Celebrating Songs of Peace, Love and Hope, the all-star concert benefitted God’s Love We Deliver. At the concert, the sponsors proposed that this benefit concert would become an annual series.

Spanning rock, pop, blues and soul, the nearly four-hour concert included performances by Joe Walsh, Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald, Gary Clark Jr., Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Dr. John, Warren Haynes, Aaron Neville, Mavis Staples, CeCe Winans, Keb’ Mo, Marc Cohn, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Sam Moore, William Bell, Joan Osborne, Amy Helm, Jackie Greene, Marcus King, and many more. The house band featured Will Lee as musical director, Paul Shaffer, Steve Gadd, Shawn Pelton, Eric Krasno, Larry Campbell, Jeff Young, and many others. Bill Murray was the master of ceremonies for part of the evening.

God’s Love We Deliver is a not-for-profit agency that provides meals and nutrition counseling for homebound New Yorkers. Begun as an HIV/AIDS service organization in 1985, the volunteer-driven staff now annually cooks and home-delivers more than 1.6 million meals to New Yorkers living with 200 different diagnoses.

Visit Love Rocks NYC at www.loverocksnyc.com.

Setlist

Bruce Willis, “Tenth Avenue Tango”

Amy Helm and Jackie Greene, “Yes We Can Can”

Mavis Staples and Amy Helm, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”

Mavis Staples, “I’ll Take You There”

Keb Mo, “In My Life”

Keb Mo, Tash Neal and Billy Gibbons, “The Thrill is Gone”

Anthony Hamilton and Catherine Russell, “Night Time Is the Right Time”

CeCe Winans, “Hey Devil”

Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell, “Born Under a Bad Sign”

Warren Haynes, “Soulshine”

Warren Haynes, Marcus King and Bruce Willis, “Bring It On Home”

Marc Cohn, “Crazy Love/Tupelo Honey”

Patty Smythe and John McEnroe, “Whole Lotta Love”

Michael McDonald and Catherine Russell, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Sam Moore, “Ain’t That Good News”

Sam Moore, Joe Walsh and Bruce Willis, “Soul Man”

Lisa Fischer, “Gimme Shelter”

Gary Clark Jr. and band, “The Healing”

Gary Clark Jr. and band, “When My Train Pulls In”

Jackson Browne, “Runnin’ on Empty”

Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald and Blind Boys of Alabama, “I Shall Be Released”

Blind Boys of Alabama and Aaron Neville, “People Get Ready”

Aaron Neville, “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, “Loving You is Sweeter”

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes, “Space Captain”

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sam Moore and Jackie Greene, “Lovelight”

Will Lee and Billy Gibbons, “Get Out of My Life Woman”

Billy Gibbons, “La Grange”

Joe Walsh, “Life’s Been Good”

Dr. John, “Such a Night”

Ensemble, “With a Little Help From My Friends”

Show Date: March 9, 2017