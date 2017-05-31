North Jersey Notes: Everything Falls, New Theory, Voodoo Terror, and More

EVERYTHING FALLS – Springfield, NJ

So, next week, my band Rahway will be celebrating the release of our new CD, Undefeated, which actually gets released this week, with a CD Release Party at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ on June 10. The band opening the evening is a band that I’ve never met before called Everything Falls, and they are awesome! Where have these guys been hiding? After we booked them for our CD Release Party, I was a bit curious. So, I Spotified them. (Yes, I just verbalized Spotify.) I got to listen to the band’s latest CD, a release from 2015 called Through The Storm. I liked it so much, I listened to it twice! The songs “Let It Go (Enemy),” “Breaking Free,” “This Time” and “Burn” had this 3 Doors Down, Seether and Live sound. Singer Aaron Linkous has a killer voice. I can’t wait to meet these guys next weekend.

According to their bio, Everything Falls burst onto the Washington D.C. music scene in early 2012 with a tour to promote their debut EP, Fight From Within. In the summer of 2015, Everything Falls released their sophomore effort, Through The Storm, a collection of songs that singer Aaron Linkous wrote while on the road in 2012 and in the years to follow while the band was relocated from D.C. to North Jersey. Throughout 2011, Everything Falls got the gears rolling and brought on bassist Mike Smith. Together, Linkous and Smith ended up working with producer Scott Robinson at his Sonic Sweets Recording studio in Beltsville, MD, which would give birth to the band’s debut EP, Fight From Within, featuring Everything Falls’ first hit single, “Sorry To Say.” The music video for “Sorry To Say” was featured on national media outlets like Blank TV, Pure Grain Audio, The Cool TV, Renegade Radio, Hard Rock Café, Planet Hollywood, Gold’s Gym and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. The song was also used by nationally televised and British-based professional wrestling program, UK Wrestling Experience. As the band gained momentum, new opportunities presented themselves, and Linkous eventually made the difficult decision to relocate the band to the New York City metro area. In 2013, rebuilding of the band started with guitarist Kenny Sheldon. The band would see many lineup changes until finalizing the lineup in early 2015. Linkous stated, “The transition from D.C. to New Jersey was challenging, but I knew that it was necessary if Everything Falls was going to rise to the top. I’ve learned to trust my instincts and never let anyone deter me from my goals. I believe in this band, and I believe in our music.”

Today the band is comprised of singer and guitarist Aaron Linkous, guitarist Kenny Sheldon, drummer Matt Regan, and bassist Ray Santini. Everything Falls are currently writing new material and will be recording their next opus at some point this summer. You can probably hear some of this new material next Saturday night at Crossroads in Garwood, but get there early! For more info on Everything Falls, visit EverythingFallsBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from New Theory have landed an amazing gig as support for the mighty Sevendust at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on June 22. In case you live under a rock, Sevendust will be performing their entire self-titled debut CD to celebrate the CD’s twentieth anniversary. Yes, I said that their debut CD is 20 years old! I’m ready to jump off a bridge! God, I feel old! I remember when this CD came out and I heard “Black” on WSOU for the first time. New Theory is the perfect band to open for Sevendust since they do have an association to them—Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery has worked with members of New Theory. For more on the New Theory boys, visit Facebook.com/NewTheoryNJ.

Speaking of cool gigs, my bros from Voodoo Terror Tribe have a cool one opening for Fates Warning at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ on June 18. Fates Warning featuring my bud Bobby Jarzombek on drums, who also plays with Sebastian Bach. Also performing will be Infinite Spectrum and Legion. Have you had a chance to check out Voodoo Terror Tribe’s latest music video for their song “City of Sixes” off of the band’s new CD, The Sun Shining Cold, yet? Check it out and take a listen! For more on Voodoo Terror Tribe, visit VoodooTerrorTribe.com.

And finally, a huge Summer Kick-Off bash will be happening at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ this weekend. The event will also celebrate the birthdays of Old Bridge Metal Militia members Chris Homeny and Chris Scherzinger in an event being called “Fatass Fest.” Performing on Friday night will be FLATLEAVER, Know Your Enemy, The Inversion Circus, Circuitry, Ryder, COMMON WEALTH, and TOLLIVER FRANKLIN PROJECT featuring TC Tolliver from The Plasmatics on drums. Saturday’s lineup will include 609, Me With Creeps, We…Our War, Robots and Monsters, Dead City Crown, Throwdown Syndicate, Legion, Scars Of Envy, Negative Sky and Metal Life Crisis. For more info on this loud Summer Kick-Off, visit Facebook.com/events/231247310694758.

NJN Concert Calendar:

6/2—Barren—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ

6/2—FLATLEAVER/Know Your Enemy/The Inversion Circus/Circuitry/Ryder/COMMON WEALTH/TOLLIVER FRANKLIN PROJECT—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

6/3—609/Me With Creeps/We…Our War/Robots and Monsters/Dead City Crown/Throwdown Syndicate/Legion/Scars of Envy/Negative Sky/Metal Life Crisis—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

6/3—Shyneboxx—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

6/7—September Mourning/Eye of Eternity/Libricide/Strive/Soul Unhinged/Twisting Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/10—Dinosaur Eyelids—John and Peter’s, New Hope, PA

6/10—Rahway CD Release Party/Don Jamieson/Common Wealth/Everything Falls/Headmotor—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

6/12—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—Webster Hall, NYC

6/13—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—Revolution Music Hall, Amityville, NY

6/14—Brand of Julez/Opeth/The Convalescence—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/15—Inaeona/Pray for Sound—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—KILLCODE/Headmotor/Anthems For Autumn/New Day Dawn/Ten Ton Mojo/Empire Fallen—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—40 Below Summer/IncognitoTheory—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/18—Round2Crew/Spencer Sutherland—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/18—Voodoo Terror Tribe/Infinite Spectrum/Legion/Fates Warning—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

6/22—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/22—New Theory/Sevendust—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Dark Sky Choir CD Release Party/Midnite Hellion/HIGH OCTANE/The RIFFS—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Frost Metal Coalition/Orbynot/Blue Movie—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—NJ Metalfest: BLOOD FEAST/Ashes of Your Enemy/Dead City Crown/Psychoprism/Attacker/Lyken21/MALICIOUS INTENT/Shadow of Demise/Baelfire/Embrace Agony/Metal Life Crisis/DETH KAKTUS—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—Scottish Widows/Alive 75: A Tribute to Kiss—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ