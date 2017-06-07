Goings-On

A Certifiable Classic Rock Giant: Bobby Whitlock And Coco Carmel

—by , June 7, 2017

Bobby Whitlock, 69, a seminal figure in rock ‘n’ roll history, who started Derek & The Dominos with Clapton (co-writing seven Layla songs), who played with Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, George Harrison, Sam & Dave and Booker T & The MGs, is on the road with wife Coco Carmel performing the songs that are so much a part of our DNA. They’ll be at B.B. King Blues Club on June 13 in New York City with guest guitarist Ricky Byrd and then at the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania June 14.

New Issue

June 7, 2017

