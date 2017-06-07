Goings-On

Revolutionary Ensemble: Terence Blanchard

—by , June 7, 2017

Mark June 11 on your calendar if you want to thrill to seeing trumpet player Terence Blanchard blow the house away at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. Just as Miles Davis actually moved the music forward back in his groundbreaking days of Bitches Brew, thus inventing fusion in the process, Blanchard’s genius and the innovations of his four young musical pioneers—guitarist Charles Altura, pianist Fabian Almazan, bassist DJ Ginyard, Jr. and drummer Oscar Seaton, known as The E-Collective—take jazz into uncharted territory. The show is part of the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

Tags: ,

add a comment

+ indicates a required field

New Issue

June 7, 2017

Lifetime: Returning To The Stone Pony Summer Stage For The Second Annual Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival! June 9-11

Goings-On

View All
Rant’n’Roll: Rubbing Shoulders With The Real Deals At The Bourbon Street Blues Fest

Rant’n’Roll: Rubbing Shoulders With The Real Deals At The Bourbon Street Blues Fest

by   |  06/07/2017  |  Comments (0)
read on >

Win Stuff


Site designed by Subjective Designs | Powered by WordPress | Content © 1969-2017 Arts Weekly, Inc. All Rights Reserved.