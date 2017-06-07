Revolutionary Ensemble: Terence Blanchard

Mark June 11 on your calendar if you want to thrill to seeing trumpet player Terence Blanchard blow the house away at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. Just as Miles Davis actually moved the music forward back in his groundbreaking days of Bitches Brew, thus inventing fusion in the process, Blanchard’s genius and the innovations of his four young musical pioneers—guitarist Charles Altura, pianist Fabian Almazan, bassist DJ Ginyard, Jr. and drummer Oscar Seaton, known as The E-Collective—take jazz into uncharted territory. The show is part of the Blue Note Jazz Festival.