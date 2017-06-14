An Interview With Unsigned Band Lungs and Limbs: Evolving At Lightspeed

Lungs and Limbs are an unsigned band who was recently brought to our attention, and we just had to share them with The Aquarian readers. We’re bringing this West Coast band over to the music lovers on the East Coast to listen to and love. Check out more about them below.

Where are you from?

The greater San Francisco Bay Area.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We’ve been a band for four years.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

We play pop music with an electronic edge and thoughtful rock guitar—we try to conjure a bit of Blondie, Little Dragon and Pink Floyd.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We released BIG BANG, a six-track EP of danceable, shiny-dark rock/pop, at the end of 2016. It’s a mix of electronic and traditional instrumentation with thick, 1980s-inspired beats, cowboy guitar licks and sexy vocals. So far, the EP has been well-received by critics in our area and we see it as a definite progression in our evolution as a band.

What is your writing and recording process like?

We write and record everything in an old horse stable in the woods north of San Francisco that a friend was nice enough to let us gut and turn into a studio. Our guitarist, Nick Tudor, does all of our recording and production, drawing influence from modern producers like John Congleton (St. Vincent) and Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso), among others. We take turns writing as a group, in pairs and individually.

What are current projects you are working on?

We are currently filming a music video for “Lightspeed,” the single off of BIG BANG; getting ready to hit the road again in July to tour the Pacific Northwest; working on material for a new release; making repairs on our short school bus which we call home on the road; and gigging in our area.

What is your favorite memory as a band?

A lot of great ones so far! But we definitely had an amazing trip touring Texas and the Southwest for the first time earlier this year and we’re looking forward to getting back out there in September.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

To continue to push ourselves artistically and also have fun. We would love to work with a small record label and tour as an opening band for a larger act.

Where can readers find your music?

All over the internet of course! soundcloud.com/lungsandlimbs; Spotify; iTunes; etc. And you can purchase directly from us at bandcamp.com/lungsandlimbs. Or, to hear our music live, follow us at facebook.com/lungsandlimbs or Instagram @lungsandlimbs for updates on new releases and shows!

Be sure to check out Lungs and Limbs new live video for “Grim Ranger,” which is featured in “The Walking Dead: A New Frontier,” here!