An Interview With Unsigned Band Serious Matters: In It For The Long Haul

Hailing from all over New Jersey, Serious Matters is an unsigned band that should definitely be on your radar. They spoke with us about their debut EP, the themes of their current music, and what’s next for them this year.

Where are you from?

The band originated from Union Beach, NJ. Currently we are scattered throughout NJ. Carlos is from Toms River, Kenny is from Union Beach, Matt is from Marlboro, Criss is from Red Bank, and Daryian is from Ewing.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We have been a band for almost a year and a half now. We started back in January of 2016 when I (Kenny) started sending Criss demos to see if we could get something started. The first demo that we actually worked on was our song called “Eyes Wide Shut,” originally titled, “Wookie.” All of our demos originate from Star Wars names until we actually come up with a name because we’re a bunch of fans.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

We have been told that we sound like Thrice, Coheed and Cambria, and Turnover mostly. We are definitely in the alternative/post-hardcore world.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest release was our debut EP titled Can You See the Sky From Here, that dropped in December. That release was a collection of songs that we started playing and worked on all of 2016. Those songs are very much about coming to terms with a lot of difficult subjects that don’t get talked about a lot. The EP touches on the topics night terrors and sleep paralysis. Most people have experienced sleep paralysis once in their life. Those who suffer from them know how earth shattering and fear inducing they can be. You can struggle to get away from whatever is causing it, but they leave you in a state of suffocation that prevents you from doing anything.

In addition to sleep paralysis, maturity is a constant theme that pops up on the EP. For example, “Nature Holds the Crown” reflects the weight of being moved on from and learning how to deal with the loss of a relationship you thought would stay for the long haul. Each song is really an amalgamation of all these ideas.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Normally it starts with a melody or riff that one of us brings to the band. Once it’s set to a metronome, every member takes the time to write to it and pass it down the line until it becomes a song that we can all agree on. The recording process is more straightforward. We build the foundation with drums, bass and rhythm guitar, then we add the leads and vocals. Once all the recording is said and done, we’ll sit on how it sounds as a full mix till we are confident we have a song we want to release.

What are current projects you are working on?

As of right now, we recently recorded a single titled “Used,” with John Ferrara of Portrait Recording Studios. It should be out by the time that this interview gets released. We are currently writing a new EP and have a bunch of shows throughout the summer in the Tri-State Area that you can find on our website at seriousmattersnj.com.

What is your favorite memory as a band?

My favorite memory as a band for right now has to be our EP release show that we had back in December. We held this show at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch and brought out about 90 fans from all over New Jersey. The room was extremely packed, so to see fans there to hear our first record was very fulfilling.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Our goals right now are to write new material and to release another EP. We would also like to be on the road touring when the time is right.

Where can readers find your music?

We are on almost every platform. You can find us on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Bandcamp, etc. You can get all of our info and stay up to date with us at seriousmattersnj.com.