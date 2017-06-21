Goings-On

It’s That Time Of Year Again: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

—by , June 21, 2017

Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ! The venerable Stone Pony Summer Stage is open for business. On July 1, at a special start time of 6:00 p.m., Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will no doubt perform songs from their last two brilliant-as-all-hell projects:  Live From E Street and SOULTIME! I asked Southside if I could get up and sing Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)” and he warned me that audience reaction might be ugly. He’s probably right. How about at a rehearsal, Southside? I keep imagining what it must feel like to sing in front of the best horn band in the land. This is a song heaven-sent for a Jukes rendition. Hell, I’ve heard Tina Turner and Mick Jagger sing it and I bet Southside can nail it!

Tags: , ,

add a comment

+ indicates a required field

New Issue

June 21, 2017

Third Eye Blind: Celebrating 20 Years In The Blind

Goings-On

View All
One-On-One With John Oates Of Hall & Oates

One-On-One With John Oates Of Hall & Oates

by   |  06/14/2017  |  Comments (0)
read on >

Win Stuff


Site designed by Subjective Designs | Powered by WordPress | Content © 1969-2017 Arts Weekly, Inc. All Rights Reserved.