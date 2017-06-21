It’s That Time Of Year Again: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ! The venerable Stone Pony Summer Stage is open for business. On July 1, at a special start time of 6:00 p.m., Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will no doubt perform songs from their last two brilliant-as-all-hell projects: Live From E Street and SOULTIME! I asked Southside if I could get up and sing Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)” and he warned me that audience reaction might be ugly. He’s probably right. How about at a rehearsal, Southside? I keep imagining what it must feel like to sing in front of the best horn band in the land. This is a song heaven-sent for a Jukes rendition. Hell, I’ve heard Tina Turner and Mick Jagger sing it and I bet Southside can nail it!