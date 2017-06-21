Kam On Film: ‘Rough Night,’ ‘Lost In Paris,’ and What’s New in Theaters

Rough Night

Columbia Pictures

Rated R for crude sexuality, drug use, coarse humor, brief bloody images and pervasive profanity

BFFs Reunite For Raunchy Bachelorette Party Reminiscent Of The Hangover

Jessica (Scarlett Johansson) and Peter (Paul W. Downs) are on the verge of tying the knot. But prior to walking down the aisle together, they’ve agreed to simultaneously throw themselves bachelor’s and bachelorette’s parties. But while she flies down to Miami for a swinging soirée with a quartet of her closest college classmates, his relatively-modest plan is merely to share a refined evening of wine tasting with a few a nerdy buddies.

Since Jess is also in the midst of a campaign for the state senate, she doesn’t want their reunion to get so out of control as to generate the sort of negative press that might hurt her candidacy. However, she’s blissfully unaware that decorum is the last thing on the mind of Alice (Jillian Bell), the girlfriend entrusted with scheduling their agenda.

Alice sees the getaway as an opportunity for the BFFs to indulge one last time in the sort of depravity they enjoyed on campus a decade ago, when they would get wasted playing beer pong on a typical Friday night. Consequently, she’s prepared for a wild weekend which includes everything from cocaine to a male stripper.

Such activities might not sit well with another attendee, Frankie (Ilana Glazer). After all, she’s not only a lesbian, but a repeat offender worried about violating the “Three Strikes” law mandating a life sentence. However, pal Pippa (Kate McKinnon), a clown returning from Australia for a good time, is up for anything, as is overstressed Blair (Zoe Kravitz) who needs to decompress from an ugly custody battle.

The mayhem starts right in the airport terminal when Alice uncorks a bottle of champagne in celebration, only to unwittingly trigger a stampede by passengers mistaking the pop for a gunshot. Then, upon arriving at their beachfront rental house, the girlfriends are invited by naughty, next-door neighbors Lea (Demi Moore) and Pietro (Ty Burrell) to participate in an orgy.

The plot thickens soon after the exotic dancer Alice hired rings the doorbell. Before he has a chance to shed all of his clothes, he accidentally hits his head and promptly passes away. Against their better judgment, Jessica and company decide to dump the body in the ocean rather than call the cops. And what ensues is a relentlessly-hilarious, ever-escalating comedy of errors.

Thus unfolds Rough Night, a raunchy romp most reminiscent of The Hangover (2009), although it also has moments likely to remind you of Bridesmaids (2011) and Weekend At Bernie’s (1989). The movie marks the phenomenal directorial debut of Lucia Aniello, the first woman to direct an R-rated comedy since Tamra Davis made Half Baked in 1998 with Dave Chappelle.

Laughs galore in a bawdy bachelorette party gone from bad to worst!

Excellent (4 stars)

Running time: 101 minutes

Lost In Paris

Oscilloscope Laboratories

Unrated

Canadian Librarian Courted By Hobo While Searching For Aunt In Delightful French Farce

If you’re familiar with the surreal cinematic stylings of Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon, then you have an idea of what sort of treat’s in store while watching Lost In Paris. The talented husband and wife team wrote, directed and co-star in their latest magical escape into the theater of the absurd.

The movie might best be described as a cross of Wes Anderson and Charlie Chaplin, as it is an unconventional, visually-captivating affair featuring little in the way of dialogue on the part of the mime-like leads. The lithe-limbed, rubber-faced duo entertain far more with their movements and expressions than with words.

The film unfolds in Canada about a half-century ago, which is where we find Fiona (Gordon) bidding farewell to her beloved Aunt Martha (recently-deceased Emmanuelle Riva) who is moving to Paris. Fast-forward to the present when Fiona, now a librarian, receives an urgent appeal for assistance from her 88-year-old aunt.

In the letter, Martha complains that they’re trying to move her into an assisted-living facility for old folks. But the feisty free spirit will have none of it.

Fiona dutifully springs into action and the next thing you know she’s landed in France sporting a bright orange backpack festooned with a Canadian flag. Her troubles start right off the bat, when she gets stuck in a subway turnstile thanks to that oversized valise.

The slapstick escalates further when the weight of the knapsack causes her to topple into the Seine while posing for a photo on a bridge. She has to shed the bag to survive the ordeal, and ends up separated from all her possessions, including her passport, cell phone, cash and clothes.

It is in these dire straits that Fiona crosses paths with Dom (Abel), an amorous hobo living in a tent pitched along the banks of the river who soon becomes hopelessly smitten. So, Fiona finds herself having to fend off the advances of an ardent admirer while frantically searching for her missing aunt.

The ensuing chase proves every bit as charming and sublime as it is hilarious and implausible. A disarmingly-endearing homage to the Silent Film era!

Excellent (4 stars)

In French and English with subtitles

Running time: 83 minutes

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

For movies opening June 23, 2017

The Beguiled (R for sexuality) Sofia Coppola won Best Director at Cannes for this sublime tale of seduction, a remake of Clint Eastwood’s Civil War saga about Southern belles competing for the affections of a Union soldier (Colin Farrell) wounded and abandoned by his unit. Ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst.

Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13 for action, violence, profanity and sexual innuendo) Fifth installment in the sci-fi series finds Cade (Mark Wahlberg) leading the defense of the planet in humanity’s final showdown with an army of alien autobots. With Gemma Chan, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci and John Goodman.

All The Rage (Unrated) Healthcare documentary chronicling Dr. John Sarno’s half-century campaign against the over-prescription of pain medication. Featuring commentary by John Stossel, Howard Stern, Senator Bernie Sanders, Larry David and Dr. Andrew Weil.

The Bad Batch (R for violence, profanity, drug use and brief nudity) Post-apocalyptic drama revolving around a young woman’s (Suki Waterhouse) struggle to survive after being dumped into a desert where she is soon surrounded by a horde of savage cannibals. With Jim Carrey, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Yolonda Ross and Keanu Reeves.

The Big Sick (R for profanity and sexual references) Romantic comedy recounting the real-life courting of fan (Zoe Kazan) by a Pakistani stand-up comedian (Kumail Nanjiani as himself). Supporting cast includes Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and SNL‘s Aidy Bryant.

Bwoy (Unrated) Homoerotic drama revolving around a closeted, former physician (Anthony Rapp) who starts cheating on his wife (De’Adre Aziza) with a hunky young Jamaican (Jimmy Brooks) in the wake of their son’s untimely death. Featuring Jermaine Rowe, Drew Allen and Ashton Randle.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story (Unrated) Gangsta’ raptrospective chronicling the career of Sean “Puffy” “Puff Daddy” “Diddy” Combs, as well as story of the hip-hop label he founded in 1993. With Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Clive Davis and DMX.

Food Evolution (Unrated) Thought-provoking eco-documentary exploring the critical issues of sustainability and food security in a world marked by escalating competition for fewer and fewer natural resources. Featuring commentary by Bill Nye – The Science Guy, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Tamar Haspel.

Paulina (Unrated) Dolores Fonzi plays the title character of this crime thriller, set in Argentina, as a lawyer who abandons a promising career in Buenos Aires to teach high school in her hometown, only to end up brutally assaulted by a local gang. With Oscar Martinez, Esteban Lamothe and Cristian Salguero. (In Spanish and Guarani with subtitles)

In Pursuit Of Silence (Unrated) Noise-reduction documentary extolling the virtues of a little peace and quiet.

Ripped (Unrated) Buddy comedy, set in 1986, about a couple of stoners (Faizon Love and Russell Peters) who find themselves magically teleported three decades into the future after smoking a powerful strain of genetically-modified marijuana manufactured by the CIA. With Alex Meneses, Bridger Zadina, Kyle Massey and Carlos Gomez.