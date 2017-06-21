North Jersey Notes: John Kiernan, Queen V, Lethal Affection, and More

JOHN KIERNAN – Paramus, NJ

Have you ever heard of a guitar player named John Kiernan? Neither have I until today! Holy crap! This guy shreds and he’s from North Jersey! How have I never heard of him before is beyond me, but look out Steve Bello and Angel Vivaldi! In fact, that would be an interesting North Jersey G3 show with the three aforementioned guitarists. Anyway, I gave John a listen on Spotify through a tip from a friend and there were all these recordings of WWE Superstars’ intro music! John Kiernan has become my new hero!

Hailing from Paramus, NJ, hard rock guitarist and award-winning film and video game composer John Kiernan grips audiences globally with heart-wrenching compositions, unbridled guitar wizardry and mastery among many genres. According to his bio, fans who know of his work describe his playing in the same breath as virtuosos like Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen, and Andy James. John released a rock instrumental CD called Of Oceans on his own dime back in 2013 featuring the songs “The Hit,” “Awakening,” “Astraeus” and “Fury of the Storm,” showcasing his unique blend of memorable melodies with dynamic and vigorous finger work. The CD earned John the right to share the stage with big acts like Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Gus G (former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne), and Foxy Shazam! John also represented Ernie Ball and Gravity Guitar Picks at his performance at the annual NAMM Show back in 2015 out in Anaheim, CA. As a composer for video games, film and television, John started his own music composition company Sound Kettle Productions. His compositions have won multiple awards at ZedFest 2014 and ShriekFest 2013 and 2014’s “Best Original Score” categories with award winning director Anthony Mezza’s “One Last Kiss” and “Cut To Pieces.” John has recently completed music for the 2016 feature film Star Crossed Lovers and is the official composer for the animated series, InGame.

John is currently working on his next opus, Horizons, which will feature internationally acclaimed cellist Tina Guo, and will showcase John’s musical artistry with the incorporation of orchestral and digital instrumentation. I have to say again, I would love to see Steve Bello, Angel Vivaldi, John Kiernan, and let’s throw in Marc Rizzo in there. Now that could be a great G4 show of Jersey guitarists! To find out where John Kiernan is playing next or to learn more about his work, visit JohnKiernanMusic.com. Trust me, this kid is the shit!

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Last weekend, my home girl, Queen V, released the first single off of her new CD, Bridges, Volume 2. The song is called “This Side of Goodbye” and it’s killer and everything you’d expect from the lovely Queen. “This Side of Goodbye” is currently available on iTunes and all of your favorite digital outlets, plus it’s streaming on Spotify. For more info on Queen V and her new CD, Bridges, Volume 2, and “This Side of Goodbye,” visit QueenV.com.

My boys from Lethal Affection have released a brand new music video for their song “Frozen in Time,” the second single off of their latest CD, Choose A Side, and I love this song! As guitarist Nick Kashmanian said in his Facebook post, the video is “f*cking glorious!” I love Lethal Affection more and more when I hear something new from them. They have great guitar riffs, amazing bass licks, thunderous drums, and killer vocals with singer Noah Simon. Check out the “Frozen in Time” video at youtu.be/sOe5uvRke5Q. For more on Lethal Affection, visit Facebook.com/LethalAffection.

And finally, just when you thought my shameless plugs were done with, me and the Rahway guys were recently added to an awesome show in Easton, PA opening for Puddle of Mudd at a new venue called One Centre Square on July 15. Also performing will be a band called One Day Waiting. If you’re interested in discounted tickets for this show, contact the band at Rahwayband.com, where you can also find out where we’re playing next or can simply purchase our new CD, Undefeated!

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

6/22—Broken Angels/Man on a Wing/Black Light Circle/Stone Row/Billy King—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/22—New Theory/Sevendust—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Dark Sky Choir CD Release Party/Midnite Hellion/HIGH OCTANE/The RIFFS—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Orbynot/Blue Movie—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/23—The Last Internationale/Deaf Rhino/Chevonne and The Fuzz—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

6/23—Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees—Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY

6/24—NJ Metalfest: BLOOD FEAST/Ashes of Your Enemy/Dead City Crown/Psychoprism/Attacker/Lyken21/MALICIOUS INTENT/Shadow of Demise/Baelfire/Embrace Agony/Metal Life Crisis/DETH KAKTUS—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—Scottish Widows/Alive 75: A Tribute to Kiss—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/24—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors—Rise, Lodi, NJ

6/25—Beacon from the North/Brian Beckford/The View From Here/In This Lifetime/The Blurred Conscience/Never Really Knew—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/28—DOYLE/Davey Suicide/Singaya/The Sadists/One Day Waiting/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/29—Landon Tewers/World War Me/Wide Awake/Someday Far/Less Than Ruined—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/2—Psychostick/Devo Spice/No More Pain—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/6—My Iron Heart/Stillwells—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/8—Campfires Fest 2017: Ascending from Ashes/Gathering After Ashes/Answer Infinity/Baelfire/Infinitus Mortus/Sinertia/Strive/Angry Pirates/Sinsanity/Everything Falls—Roxy and Dukes, Dunellen, NJ

7/13—The Bunny Bear/Kore Rozzik/Sinking Monroe—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/14—ARCH DEMON—Roxy and Dukes, Dunellen, NJ

7/15—Rahway/One Day Waiting/Puddle of Mudd—One Centre Square, Easton, PA

7/15—Darkest Hour/Havok/Jesus Piece/Thanatotic Desire—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/16—Stick Shift/Fiction/The Phoenix Within/Chucky Hugh/Still Sad/Empty Parking Lot/Best Regards—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/17—Second Death/Depreciator/Grievance/Back to Life/Burn Book/Executed—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/18—FLAW/A Killer’s Confession—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/20—Easy Thrill/Alcove/Sumr/Atomic Minds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/21—The Undead/Crash NY/The Schwam/The Accelerators—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/22—Adrenaline Mob/The Wild/Orbynot/Brand of Julez/Dark After Dawn—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/23—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/27—The Ned/Fracture/Flammable Animals/Joy Ride/Dumpweed—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/28—Bullet Boys/Mikell’s Plot—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

7/28—Borgo Pass/Black Dawn/Ionize/Megahertz/Exist Among—89 North Music Venue, Patchogue, NY

7/28—Ross the Boss “A Night of Manowar”/Magus Beast/Metalfier/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/30—Alden/Dead End/Drag County Speed Queens—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ