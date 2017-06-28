May Day 2 @ le Poisson Rouge

MANHATTAN, NY—If you are going to have rock book release party, why not make a concert out of it? During the punk-rock era of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Phil Marcade was the vocalist for The Senders, one of the more popular New York bands that never ascended beyond the local punk circuit. After a long absence from the music scene, Marcade has resurfaced as the author of a memoir entitled Punk Avenue: Inside the New York City Underground 1972-1982.

The book launch, called May Day 2, was held at le Poisson Rouge on May 2, 2017. The evening opened with Marcade being interviewed by Legs McNeil, the author of a similar memoir on the New York punk scene, Please Kill Me. Daddy Long Legs opened the music portion, followed by The Waldos and then Marcade backed by another period band, the Rousers. Andy Shernoff, formerly of the Dictators, Dee Pop of the Bush Tetras, and JF Vergel, formerly of The Waldos, joined The Waldos onstage for a few songs. Brian Hurd of Daddy Long Legs, Lynne Von, formerly of Da Willys, former Senders Barry Ryan and Steve Shevlin, Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group, Andy Shernoff, and Walter Lure of The Waldos joined Marcade and the Senders onstage.

Daddy Longlegs setlist

Death Train Blues That’s Where I’m Gonna Go Morning, Noon, and Night Blood from a Stone Motorcycle Madness Evil Eye

The Waldos setlist

One Track Mind (The Heartbreakers cover) Sorry Cry Baby (with Andy Shernoff) London Boys Busted (Harlan Howard cover, with Danny Ray) Where Were You (On Our Wedding Day?) (Lloyd Price cover, with Danny Ray) Born to Lose (The Heartbreakers cover, with Dee Pop) Chinese Rocks (The Heartbreakers cover, with JF Vergel) Too Much Junkie Business (with JF Vergel, Stephen Krebs and others)

Phil Marcade & the Rousers setlist

My Baby Glows In The Dark (The Senders cover) You Really Piss Me Off (The Senders cover) When I Die I’ll Be A Ghost (The Senders cover) Do the Do (Howlin’ Wolf cover, with Brian Hurd) You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover (Bo Diddley cover, with Brian Hurd) I Love You (The Heartbreakers cover, with Lynne Von and Walter Lure) Kill Me (with Lynne Von and Danny Ray) Please Give Me Something (Bill Allen cover, with Barry Ryan and Steve Shevlin) Devil Shooting Dice (The Senders cover, with Barry Ryan, Steve Shevlin, & Danny Ray) You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover, with Lenny Kaye and Andy Shernoff) Gloria (Them cover, with Lenny Kaye and Andy Shernoff) The Last Time (The Rolling Stones cover, with Lenny Kaye, Andy Shernoff, & Walter Lure)

Show Date: May 2, 2017