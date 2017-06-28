National Concert Day @ Irving Plaza

MANHATTAN, NY—Live Nation, one of the largest concert promoters in the world, celebrated the beginning of the Summer 2017 concert season with a self-declared National Concert Day on May 1, 2017. On this day, Live Nation launched its “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion.” For one week, Live Nation made 1,000,000 tickets to over 1,000 concerts available for a flat $20. To promote the event, Live Nation hosted a concert at Irving Plaza featuring mini-sets by The Roots (with guest Nelly), Prince Royce, Nickelback (with guest Chris Daughtry), Foreigner (with guest Jason Bonham) and Jason Aldean. The National Concert Day event will be hosted by NBC’s Lilliana Vazquez.

Earlier in the day, numerous music artists chatted with media about their upcoming summer tours. These artists included OneRepublic, Rob Thomas and Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty), Joan Jett, Adam Lambert (Queen + Adam Lambert), Phillip Phillips, Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind), John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls),Mike Einziger and Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee (Postmodern Jukebox), Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham, The KIDZ BOP Kids, and more.

Show Date: May 1, 2017