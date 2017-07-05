North Jersey Notes: Circuitry, Robots And Monsters, Lower The Veil, and More

CIRCUITRY – Long Branch, NJ

One band that I’ve been hearing much about is a metal act out of Long Branch, NJ called Circuitry. I haven’t seen these guys live yet, but everyone I know on the scene has been talking about them, so my curiosity has been piqued and I needed to see what the fuss was all about. I gave a listen to the band’s 2014 self-titled CD via Spotify and this CD gives you a swift kick in the teeth with songs like “Horizon,” “Watch Our Shadows Cast,” “Perfect Vision,” and my favorite track, “Safe Words.” These songs were filled with some technical riffs, thunderous beats and your typical screaming vocals. I usually have a tough time separating these metal bands these days since they all sound alike, and Circuitry is certainly not reinventing the metal wheel, but they definitely do it right!

According to their bio, Circuitry spent years of experimentation in multiple genres, resulting in a potent, debilitating groove fusing elements of modern progressive metal with classic metalcore, death, and catchy hooks. Circuitry strived to present their signature sound to an audience inundated with EDM and hip-hop. Their energetic live show has gained Circuitry an allegiance of devotees in a short time. The band’s debut self-titled CD catapulted the band to Artist of the Month ranks in many metal rags. Their unlikely cover of the Toto classic, “Africa,” racked up thousands of views on YouTube. Circuitry was initially the vision of guitarist and Berklee graduate, Christian Colabelli, and drummer Matt Guglielmo, and have since propelled forward with the force of an avalanche. Colabelli and Guglielmo are joined by singer Joel Monet and bassist Jason Mingalone, who provide unmatched talent and vision to an already “ferocious machine.” The four share the same DIY ideology and have put countless hours into honing every aspect of what makes Circuitry special.

Circuitry is definitely a band to watch out for on this Jersey metal scene. There is certainly a buzz around them and I, for one, would love to see these guys live soon. They’ll be playing live in Fords, NJ this Saturday at JR’s Pub’s Third Annual Backyard Bash with Framework, If He Dies, Robots And Monsters and Palaceburn. If you want to give Circuitry a listen, check them out at artistecard.com/Circuitry.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

I need to shout out my brothers from Robots And Monsters. I haven’t written about them in a hot minute, but the music video for their song “King of the World” showed up on my Facebook page last week and it just reminded me how bad ass the Gadino Brothers and my bro Billy Bergmann’s band really is. If you haven’t checked out Robots And Monsters yet, you need to do yourself a favor and treat yourself to some hard-hitting North Jersey ear candy! Check out Robots And Monsters at Facebook.com/RobotsandMonstersband.

Speaking of my brothers, my bros from Lower The Veil, who helped bail my band out big time a few weeks ago at our CD release party, will be opening for the mighty King’s X at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ next Thursday night (6/13) with Kings Of Spade. I finally got to see Lower The Veil with their new guitar player, Greg Ylagan, and they sound better than ever! I’m really glad I had the chance to share the stage with these guys again and I hope to catch them at the Pony next Thursday night with King’s X! For more on Lower The Veil, visit LowerTheVeil.com.

And finally, my boys from Deaf Rhino have released a new music video for their song “Snakeskin.” The band worked with Films Forge out of Columbus, Ohio, to create a story that highlighted the theme of “necessary survival” and the end result being a Tarantino-esque noir video that features drug trafficking, murder, deceit, beautiful women and rock and roll. The song is really good! It has a killer groove and a memorable hook. Check the video out on YouTube at youtu.be/ylIv2kxKS80. To find out more about Deaf Rhino, visit DeafRhino.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

7/6—My Iron Heart/Stillwells—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/8—Campfires Fest 2017: Ascending from Ashes/Gathering After Ashes/Answer Infinity/Baelfire/Infinitus Mortus/Sinertia/Strive/Angry Pirates/Sinsanity/Everything Falls—Roxy and Dukes, Dunellen, NJ

7/8—Incognito Theory—The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA

7/8—Framework/Circuitry/If He Dies/Robots and Monsters/Palaceburn— Jr’s Pub, Fords, NJ

7/13—One Day Waiting/Frank Palangi/Marcy Playground/Fuel—Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

7/13—The Bunny Bear/Kore Rozzik/Sinking Monroe—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/13—King’s X/Kings of Spade/Lower The Veil—Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ

7/14—ARCH DEMON—Roxy and Dukes, Dunellen, NJ

7/15—Rahway/One Day Waiting/Puddle of Mudd—One Centre Square, Easton, PA

7/15—Darkest Hour/Havok/Jesus Piece/Thanatotic Desire—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/16—Stick Shift/Fiction/The Phoenix Within/Chucky Hugh/Still Sad/Empty Parking Lot/Best Regards—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/17—Second Death/Depreciator/Grievance/Back to Life/Burn Book/Executed—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/18—FLAW/A Killer’s Confession—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/20—Easy Thrill/Alcove/Sumr/Atomic Minds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/21—The Undead/Crash NY/The Schwam/The Accelerators—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/22—Adrenaline Mob/The Wild/Orbynot/Brand of Julez/Dark After Dawn—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/23—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/27—The Ned/Fracture/Flammable Animals/Joy Ride/Dumpweed—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/28—Bullet Boys/Mikell’s Plot—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

7/28—Borgo Pass/Black Dawn/Ionize/Megahertz/Exist Among—89 North Music Venue, Patchogue, NY

7/28—Ross the Boss “A Night of Manowar”/Magus Beast/Metalfier/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/29—GFY/Robots and Monsters/Solitary Confinement (Members of Mad Diesel)/Nothing Is Over/Drawn Out—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

7/30—Alden/Dead End/Drag County Speed Queens—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ