An Interview with Screams On Sunday: Showing The World We Exist

Here in New Jersey, how often do we get the chance to discover unsigned bands from different countries? I spoke with Patty from the band Screams On Sunday of Madrid, Spain, and he gave us an inside look on the band, how they formed, their writing process, and their goal of getting their music out to the world.

Where are you from?

The band’s from Madrid, Spain, but we are all from different parts of Spain. If you ask me personally, I was born in New Jersey.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We’ve been together since 2013. Alber (bass) and me, Patty (vocals), had another band at that moment. After it split up, we knew we wanted to keep playing rock music so we decided to form a new one. As we didn’t know a lot of people who would be interested in playing rock, we looked online for musicians, and that’s the moment we found Pepe, the drummer. He then introduced us to Dani (guitar), as they knew each other from high school.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

This is the funniest question, ‘cos we actually never know what to say (laughs). We just know we play energetic and powerful alternative rock. Funny thing is, if you ask for our influences, these are bands like My Chemical Romance, All Time Low, A Day To Remember, etc. But generally, when people compare us to other bands, some say we remind them of bands like No Doubt, Halestorm, Skunk Anansie, others to All Time Low, Paramore… I invite those who are reading this to just listen to our music and judge for themselves, it’s the best way to decide if you like something or not.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest release is a single called “No Room To Escape.” This song is quite special for us as we generally write upbeat and energetic songs. This one, even though it’s not a ballad, sounds quite different and it’s truly a sentimental song in which I think emotions flow. We were quite worried when we were preparing the release, to be honest, as we were somehow afraid people would be put off by the difference with the other songs. But this was not the case, people are really enjoying it and we’re so happy! Regarding the lyrics, it’s a song that talks about the refugee crisis and was inspired by Aylan Kurdi, the kid that tried to escape from war and died in the sea.

What is your writing and recording process like?

We generally write all of the songs together. It starts like this: someone has an idea, we all listen to it and first thing we do is start improvising with it. Generally, with this first improvisation, or second or third, most of the song comes out. However, we sometimes have to rebuild the song, rethink parts and a lot of times get stuck on the bridges for some reason (laughs). The vocal melody is done at the same time. After all the instrumental parts and melody are done, then I write the lyrics depending on the feeling of the song.

What are current projects you are working on?

We are playing a lot of shows here in Spain and promoting our work on radios, blogs, etc., on a national and international level. We are also writing new stuff and are preparing everything for new releases this year. We might also be recording a new EP that will be released next year. We’re working really hard! I want some holidays (laughs).

What is your favorite memory as a band?

I think a very special memory is when we all went to London for the first time to play there. It was after two years of being together, and to be honest, I don’t even know how it happened. When I think about it now I think it was a crazy idea and I wonder why my bandmates would even say “yes” to something like that. I mean, we just knew each other from the band, not any other thing. For me that was one of the biggest ways of showing trust in each other and I knew from that moment that they were “the guys,” if you know what I mean (laughs).

What are your goals for the future as a band?

We always want to keep growing, that’s for sure. We think a lot of people around the world would enjoy our music, even though they don’t know it yet! (Laughs) No, but seriously, we want to grow, to write and play better, to show the world we exist. I know it sounds a little bit crazy and maybe too ambitious, but we won’t stop until people know who Screams On Sunday is.

Where can readers find your music?

Anywhere! We’re on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, iTunes, Facebook… All of our social media profiles are @ScreamsOnSunday, so it’s really easy to find us! Make sure to check us out!

Official site: http://www.screamsonsunday.com

Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/artist/2XF4mc2IrMrRvoYFxvTCee

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHPFoUGbOqe2yLcqqt2VJ_g

Twitter: https://twitter.com/screamsonsunday

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/screamsonsunday

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/screamsonsunday/