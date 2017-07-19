North Jersey Notes: Paulus Hook, Dead Fish Handshake, Broken Past & More!

Since I started writing this column, I’ve written about a lot of great bands that have come and gone on the Jersey scene. Some have been overlooked before I got to even write about them. Well, I’ve seemed to overlook another band from North Jersey long enough! The name of the band is Paulus Hook and for the longest time, I thought this was a solo act named after a dude named Paul. It turns out, after Googling the band, Paulus Hook is an area on the Hudson River waterfront located a mile across the river from Manhattan. When I finally found the band, I got to listen to a few songs off of their self-titled EP, which they released back in October. The EP features the songs “Good Soldier,” “Echoes,” “Crestfallen” and my favorite track, “Illumination.” Singer Billy Potter has that deep Sully-esque voice that keeps you wanting to hear his voice more.

According to their bio, Paulus Hook was formed in 2014 and is a heavy rock band based out of Maywood, NJ with members rooting from NYC, Nutley and Elmwood Park, and Wood-Ridge. The band looks to acts like U2, Creed, Alice In Chains, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers for influence when writing new and original music. This tight trio along with these influences have fused a blend of music that, in their words, the “world needs right now.” It sounds like they might have been looking to reinvent the wheel with their music, but they haven’t. They fit right in to what is on rock radio right now. Paulus Hook is a really good modern rock band. Joining singer and guitarist Billy Potter in Paulus Hook are bassist Nick Generelli and drummer Frankie Altamura.

Paulus Hook released the singles “Tear” and “Burn” back in October, but these singles are not on the self-titled four-song EP, which is currently available on CD Baby. You can catch Paulus Hook live at Tenth Street Live in Kenilworth, NJ on July 29. For more info on the band, you can visit Facebook.com/PaulusHookBand.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Dead Fish Handshake are finally coming off their yearlong hiatus. Actually, it’s been a little over a year. I believe their last show was opening for Sixx:A.M. at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Anyway, the boys are back in business and they’ll be commencing at Tenth Street Live in Kenilworth, NJ on July 29 thanks to Mike Camp and his Jersey Campfire Productions. Also performing will be Paulus Hook, Anthems For Autumn, Barren, and The Clocktown Giants. For more info on the return of Dead Fish Handshake, visit DeadFishHandshake.com.

My bro Tattoo Tony and his band Broken Past recently released a live recording of their song “Dead to Me” (youtu.be/Srj0MoCtVUg), which they recorded at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ back in June. The song is pretty badass. I’m definitely curious to hear more music from the up-and-coming Broken Past. In the meantime, Broken Past is recording and focusing on their upcoming show at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on August 27 for Rock Against Dystrophy featuring Ashes Of Your Enemy, Diesel America, Psychoprism, and The Rad All Stars with members from Overkill, TT Quick, Bullet Boys, Prophet, Anthrax, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and A Sound Of Thunder. For more on Broken Past and this Rock Against Dystrophy event, visit Facebook.com/BrokenPastNJ.

And finally, Lower The Veil will be returning to the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ on July 29 for a very special engagement. It will be the return of their beloved former guitar player, Chris Siano, for one night only and brought to you by Zenergy Entertainment. Chris had to leave the band because life set in and he had to move out to Seattle. According to drummer Casey Ferry, “Chris came home a few weeks ago and jammed with us and it sounded insane with the new guitar player. We have to do this live!” Well, mark your calendars! July 29 is when it happens! For more on Lower The Veil, visit LowerTheVeil.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

7/20—Easy Thrill/Alcove/Sumr/Atomic Minds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/21—Lane Six Entertainment Presents Black N Blue/Station/The Split Ends—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

7/21—The Undead/Crash NY/The Schwam/The Accelerators—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/21—Ropetree/Out of Bounds/Ryder/Know Your Enemy—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

7/21—Lil Asmar/Karl Dietel Five/Joe Stuby and Rocking Horse/The Alan Grant Band/Mike Montrey Band/Waiting On Mongo/Danielle Illario Band feat. Anthony Krizan Music/Garden State Line/C.C. Coletti Band—American Spirits Roadhouse, Asbury, NJ

7/22—Adrenaline Mob/The Wild/Orbynot/Brand of Julez/Dark After Dawn—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/22—USA Pop Brigade (Eric Martin of Mr. Big Featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of Trixter)/Tempt/Joker’s Republic/Scotty Dunbar—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

7/22—Roulette “EP Release Party”/The Black Clouds/Metal Life Crisis/Mind Riot—Paul’s Tavern, Lake Como, NJ

7/23—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/27—The Ned/Fracture/Flammable Animals/Joy Ride/Dumpweed—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/28—Bullet Boys/Mikell’s Plot/Thunderbeaver/Rick Barth—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

7/28—Borgo Pass/Black Dawn/Ionize/Megahertz/Exist Among—89 North Music Venue, Patchogue, NY

7/28—Ross the Boss “A Night of Manowar”/Magus Beast/Metalfier/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/29—GFY/Robots and Monsters/Solitary Confinement (Members of Mad Diesel)/Nothing Is Over/Drawn Out—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

7/29—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents: Dead Fish Handshake/Paulus Hook/Anthems for Autumn/Barren/The Clocktown Giants—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ

7/29—Lower The Veil—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

7/29—Mikell’s Plot/Scars Like These/Old Fezziwig/Merit Maker/Bored As Hell—Finalscore Sportsbarandgrill, Bensalem, PA

7/30—Alden/Dead End/Drag County Speed Queens—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ