Rock Scene Auctions Launches Guns N’ Roses Online Photography Auction – Celebrating 30 Years Of The Release Of Appetite For Destruction – “See What You’ve Been Hearing”

“In the spring of 88, I was back in LA, and heard Guns were off tour for a couple of weeks. I reached out to their publicist to see if they would be up for a shoot. We ended up shooting the Sunset Grill on Hollywood Blvd, everyone showed up except Axl – I shot individuals of the four of them and the next day I shot Axl. He drove up with his girlfriend Erin Everly, had a burger then posed for about 15 minutes. As he was leaving, he showed me his cell phone; which was huge! He was like “Look what I got Mark, wanna make a call?” it was the first time I used a cell phone.” – Mark Weiss